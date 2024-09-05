Puka Nacua enters his sophomore season with the Los Angeles Rams as a star in the making. He's gearing up to once again be a focal point in LA's offense despite an offseason knee issue. Nacua will be ready for Week 1 when the Rams face the Detroit Lions.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said that Nacua is really feeling good with the season about to begin, according to Charean Williams of ProFootballTalk.

“Yeah, he’s feeling good,” McVay said, via PFT. “He had the knee that he tweaked a couple of weeks ago, but he’s feeling good. He has that good look in his eye, and I’m excited for him.”

Nacua, who first hurt his knee early in August in a joint practice against the Los Angeles Chargers, has been back at practice for a little bit now and is totally in the clear. He was still listed on the injury report but with the designation of a full participant in practice.

Puka Nacua avoids serious knee injury, enters 2024 season healthy

Nacua's rookie season was nothing short of spectacular, a campaign highlighted by 1,575 yards from scrimmage, 105 receptions and six touchdowns. Cooper Kupp being healthy will eat into his production but may also take enough defensive pressure off of him that he once again makes the Pro Bowl. Together, they’re one of the best WR duos in football.

There are a few key players on the Wednesday injury report for the Rams, including offensive lineman Jonah Jackson, who was also a full participant. Rob Havenstein, Darious Williams and Cobie Durant were limited participants.

The Rams will have some stiff competition in their division with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks contending for the playoffs. Even the Arizona Cardinals could be a feisty team that punches above its weight. Los Angeles hopes to get off on the right foot this season and beat the team that knocked them out of last season.