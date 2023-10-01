The 2023 NFL season is only three games old, but Puka Nacua has quickly become one of the most popular players in the league in a short amount of time. Nacua has been the waiver-wire darling in fantasy football leagues everywhere this year, and he continued to make history early on in the Rams Week 4 action against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Rams have quickly jumped out to a 17-0 lead over the Colts thanks to a pair of touchdowns from Kyren Williams, but in the air, Nacua has continued to be Matthew Stafford's target. Nacua has hauled in three passes for 59 yards already, and his 31st catch of the season gave him the most receptions of any player in NFL history through their first four games.

Puka Nacua sets the record for most receptions through a player’s first 4 games (31) 🙌 📺: #LARvsIND on FOX

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Jq9JHUeqb6 pic.twitter.com/T0zSRK6iQ4 — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

With Cooper Kupp being placed on injured reserve to start the season, Puka Nacua has stepped up and filled the void left by his absence effortlessly. Stafford is continually pounding Nacua with targets, and he continues to reward his quarterback by hauling in anything that comes his way and gaining yards for his team.

Nacua will likely lose some of his targets once Kupp returns, but it's been hard to ignore just how good he has been to start the season, and with a favorable matchup against the Colts, he should continue to add to his receptions tally through four games. Nacua has been on fire to open the season, and the only thing that may be able to slow him down is the impending return of Kupp.