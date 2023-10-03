Hallie Aiono had the perfect reaction after witnessing her boyfriend Puka Nacua's first NFL touchdown. Aiono sat in stunned silence after Nacua,caught the game-winning touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. Puka Nacua is a rookie wide receiver playing for the Los Angeles Rams.

Aiono recorded the memorable moment on TikTok (via Rams Tapes' official X account). She covered her mouth while staring at the television screen in disbelief. Aiono wiped tears of joy shortly after she witnessed Puka Nacua's milestone.

Puka Nacua’s girlfriend's reaction to his touchdown 🥹🥲 pic.twitter.com/rAvKFfPYhs — Rams Tapes 🥶 (@RamsTapes) October 2, 2023

The Rams got off to a fast-start against the Colts on Sunday. Running back Kyren Williams put the Rams on the board with two first-quarter touchdowns. Brett Maher added three field goals as Los Angeles built a commanding 23-0 lead midway through the third quarter.

It seemed the Rams would roll over the Colts. However, Indy came to life thanks to rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. The first-year signal caller threw two touchdown passes and ran for one more as the Colts forced overtime.

Fortunately, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford took advantage of a weak Indianapolis secondary in the extra session. The Rams' offensive line gave him a clean pocket. This, in turn, gave Stafford precious time to scan downfield for an open receiver.

Stafford threw a 22-yard pass to Puka Nacua who scored his first NFL touchdown and sealed the Rams' second win of the season. Puka Nacua also entered the NFL record books with his 31st reception through his first four games. The Rams rookie finished the game with 163 receiving yards an one touchdown on nine receptions. Puka Nacua gave credit to his early sleeping habits for his outstanding production on the gridiron.

The big question looms: will Puka Nacua surprise Hallie Aiono with a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5?