The Los Angeles Rams got Puka Nacua back from injured reserve in Week 8 but are preparing to be without him again. As the team travels north to play to Seattle Seahawks in Week 9, Nacua is officially questionable with his recurring knee issue.

Following an injury setback in practice on Thursday, Nacua sat out Friday's session but still has a chance to play in Week 9, per Gary Klein of The Athletic. Klein reported that Sean McVay said the team is hoping that Nacua's practice incident was “just a scare” as they continue to evaluate their star receiver. The head coach declared that Nacua would be questionable and would do “everything in his power” to take the field.

“Fortunately, there's nothing structurally [wrong],” McVay said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. He'll be listed as questionable, but I wouldn't bet against this guy. My expectation is he’s going to do everything in his power to be ready to roll, and that's the mindset that we have.”

In his return from injury, Nacua immediately made an impact against the Minnesota Vikings. The 23-year-old was a big part of the Rams pulling off the upset as he led the team by catching seven of his nine targets for 106 yards. His numbers are even more impressive considering he was limited to playing just 59 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the game, per PlayerProfiler.

While Nacua is trending toward being a game-time decision, the Rams are not listing veteran slot receiver Cooper Kupp on the injury report. Kupp also returned from injury in Week 8 but was less productive than Nacua, posting five catches for 51 yards. However, Kupp found the end zone in the second quarter on the first of Matthew Stafford's four touchdown passes.

Rams take the road in Week 9 against Seahawks

The Rams will hope to have Nacua with them in Week 9 but will take on a divisional rival with him or not. As the two bottom teams in the NFC West through eight weeks, the Rams and Seahawks will face off in a key in-conference matchup.

Though the Rams are currently last in the NFC West, their 3-4 record is just half a game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the lead. The Cardinals, 49ers and Seahawks all share a 4-4 record, though Arizona owns tie-breakers over Los Angeles and San Francisco. With the race being so tightly contested, Week 9 is a pivotal week for all four teams.

The Rams arguably have the most hope of all involved despite having the worst record after playing most of its season to date without its two top offensive weapons. Once Nacua and Kupp can return to full strength, their offense will undeniably receive a lift to a level it has not yet sustained in 2024.