The Los Angeles Rams picked up a 29-23 overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to move to 2-2 on the season, and rookie sensation Puka Nacua scored the game-winning touchdown, leading Sean McVay to make some interesting comments about his usage in the near future with Cooper Kupp potentially making his return soon.

“I think he's going to continue to play at a high level,” Sean McVay said, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register. “I don't see any indications of that changing. When you're able to add another great player into the mix, it's only going to help.”

Puka Nacua has taken the league by storm in the first four weeks of the season. He has gone for over 100 receiving yards in three out of four games so far, and the touchdown in overtime against the Colts was the first of his NFL career. He has established himself as a reliable weapon for Matthew Stafford and already has 501 yards on the season.

It will be interesting to see how Matthew Stafford performs when Cooper Kupp returns for the Rams. Kupp is still one of the top receivers in the league, and adding another potential star in Nacua alongside him could make for a lethal passing game.

The Rams are 2-2, and have a game against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up next weekend. The Eagles are undefeated, but have had some close calls against the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders early on in this season. This will be a big test to see how the Rams stack up to one of the most talented teams in the league.