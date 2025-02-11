While the Los Angeles Rams mull over whether to trade Cooper Kupp, the other standout wide receiver, Puka Nacua, is enjoying the Lakers’ season. And Nacua shouted out Luka Doncic after the pair executed a jersey swap, according to a post on X by ClutchPoints.

Expand Tweet

Nacua was in the Lakers’ house for Doncic’s first game. Nacua watched his favorite team whip the Utah Jazz, 132-113. Doncic scored 14 in his L.A. debut.

Rams WR Puka Nacua makes splash sports pair with Luka Doncic

In just two seasons, Nacua has become an NFL star. He caught 105 passes as a rookie for 1,486 yards. He missed six games this season but still hauled in 79 receptions for 990 yards.

Nacua is 23, two years younger than Doncic. In his seventh NBA season, Doncic has been a consistent star. He finished in the top eight of the MVP voting every season except his first. But he won rookie of the year in 2018-19. He is one of the premier players in the NBA, and Nacua is fast becoming the same in the NFL.

When the Rams learned Nacua would miss multiple weeks, quarterback Matthew Stafford talked about how much the standout brings to the offense, according to theramswire.com.

“Obviously, a really good football player for us,” Stafford said Wednesday. “He makes plays in the passing game. He blocks in the run game as good as anybody. Does a lot of things that allow us to be really multiple in what we want to do with just a couple (of different personnel groups.

“You lose him on the field there and you lose his personality in the huddle, the juice that he brings out to practice, the zest for football and life that he has. He’s still around, obviously. It’s not like we put him down or anything, but you just don’t get to see him in the huddle as much, which we all love being around Puka. It’s a little bit of a loss there.”

Puka Nacua wouldn't mind getting on an NBA court

Nacua said he’s willing to go the extra mile to help the Lakers. He jokingly said he would try to help, according to his post on Instagram.

“If they need somebody to come in and use five fouls, get a couple rebounds, and hold LeBron's towel, I would do that 100%,” Nacua said.