Reinforcements are on the way for quarterback Matthew Stafford. According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams have designated wide receiver Van Jefferson to return from injured reserve. Jefferson has not practiced since the preseason following a procedure he had on his knee.

In the 2021 season, Jefferson was a fairly impactful asset to the Rams’ offense, hauling in 50 receptions on 89 targets, 802 receiving yards and six touchdowns. When asked about the third-year wideout, head coach Sean McVay said Jefferson is “a complete receiver,” adding that “he’s a great compliment to some of the guys that we already have in the mix” and that the Rams are “getting a big-time playmaker back who can do a lot of different things for us.”

Coming off their Week 6 bye, the Rams are set to face off against their bitter NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers, which will undoubtedly be an impactful matchup in determining who reigns supreme in the division. Thus far in 2022, the defending champion Rams hold a subpar record of 3-3.

Any help Matthew Stafford can get will certainly be welcomed, as the Rams’ offense is the third-lowest in total offense in 2022, per Pro Football Reference. Between the messy situation with running back Cam Akers, the disappointment of the significant offseason addition of wide receiver Allen Robinson II, and some generally expected regression due to the “Super Bowl hangover,” this team needs a statement win badly. The question is, will Van Jefferson’s return be enough for the Rams to right the ship?