Sean McVay has reunion with Gruden, not that one, Jay Gruden

The Los Angeles Rams have reunited Sean McVay with his former workmate, Jay Gruden, who used to be the head coach with the then-Washington Redskins. According to Sarah Barshop of ESPN, the Rams have brought in Gruden as a consultant, per McVay himself.

“You guys know how close Jay has been to me. He’s been such an instrumental part of my coaching career. Huge mentor. So he’s going to help us out in a consulting role, Sean McVay said. Moreover, McVay expressed his appreciation for Jay Gruden’s support over the years. saying that “he’s a guy[Guden] that I heavily rely on and have always, whether he is rocking the Rams blue or not.”

It surely doesn’t hurt for Sean McVay and the Rams to add another experienced football mind to their think tank, especially with the tough challenge ahead of them. Winning a Super Bowl is not the easiest of objectives to accomplish in all of sports, let alone defending it. The Rams, who won took home the Vince Lombardi Trophy last season, will attempt to become the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the New England Patriots achieved that feat in the early 2000s.

Sean McVay and Jay Gruden worked together before with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2008, when the team was still coached by Jay’s brother, Jon Gruden. The two were also on the same coaching boat for a few seasons in the last decade when Jay Gruden coached the Redskins, with Sean McVay as the team’s offensive coordinator.