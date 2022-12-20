By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Super Bowl hangover has hit the Los Angeles Rams like a truck. They are injured, far removed from the playoff picture and don’t have a ton of younger reinforcements on the way.

Sean McVay knows that this Rams season isn’t what anyone envisioned or wanted in any way. According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, Los Angeles’ head coach said that this season has humbled the reigning champions.

“This is where we’re at,” McVay said, via PFT. “There’s a lot of things that when you look at it, especially when you get a chance to step back after the season’s over, how do we try to avoid some of these things? My job is to focus on, let’s finish up the season with the right competitive spirit, with the mindset and mentality that’s reflective of who those guys are in the locker room and who those coaches are and that’s what we’ll do. There’s been a lot of things that I’ve thought about that I think you can make sense of why you’ve gotten here, but it still doesn’t make it any easier and it’s a very humbling season, for sure.”

The Rams are 4-10 with one of the worst offenses in the league. Injuries to Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are only a part of the reason why. After a rough loss to the Green Bay Packers, it’s obvious that this season is a lost one. This isn’t the end of the Rams’ run of championship contention but it is a wake-up call that big changes have to be made.