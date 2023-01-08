By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been a nightmarish season for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, and reports indicate that head coach Sean McVay is considering stepping away from his position.

McVay will take some time after the Rams conclude their season Sunday with a road game against the Seattle Seahawks to determine what he wants to do in 2023 and beyond, according to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter. The Rams have fallen to 5-11 and they are just 1 game ahead of the last-place Arizona Cardinals.

McVay has been coaching the Rams since the 2017 season, and this is the first time they have had a losing season. The team has suffered a slew of injuries that have played a key role in the team’s fall from the heights, including those suffered by quarterback Matthew Stafford and defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

McVay is under contract through the 2026 season. If he stepped away from the team on his own — meaning that the team did not fire him — his contract would remain in effect. That means if he took a year or two away from coaching and then decided to come back, it would be with the Rams. He would need a release from the team to coach elsewhere.

McVay would seemingly have opportunities in broadcasting if he left the coaching ranks, but McVay has not indicated what he would do if he decides to step away.

The Rams are very tight to the salary cap, and making changes to the roster that would make the team more competitive would be challenging. That issue could be one of the factors that Sean McVay considers before making a decision on his status for the 2023 season.