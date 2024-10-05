After taking injury after suspension after injury to start off the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams have finally earned some good news heading into Week 5, as Darious Williams, their Super Bowl-winning cornerback who spent the last few seasons in Jacksonville, is officially set to make his return against the Green Bay Packers.

Discussing what he expects from the once and future starter upon his return during his Friday media session, Sean McVay celebrated Williams' effort, noting that he's a hard worker who should make an impact moving forward.

“Experience, confidence [and] production when he's played. All those things are reasons why we were so excited to be able to get him back. This guy’s got a great concept trigger, just a natural feel,” McVay told reporters. “Certain guys have a knack for being able to get their hands on the ball if those opportunities present themselves. We’re excited to get Darious back.”

On paper, one of the few positions that haven't been ravaged by injuries so far this season, at least from Weeks 1-4, has been cornerback, with all three of the team's opening day starters, Cobie Durant, Tre'Davious White, and Quentin Lake all going strong. Unfortunately, that hasn't always been a good thing, as White has been pretty bad, Durant hasn't been much better, and Lake exclusively plays on the inside when he's down at cornerback. If Williams can prove a steady presence on the outside, replacing either White or Durant, or rotating in at both spots, it can only help the Rams' effeciencey moving forward.

Why? Because you don't give up the 13th-most receiving yards in the NFL when you have good cornerback play.

Sean McVay believes the Rams' receivers can beat Green Bay's coverage

Elsewhere in his Friday media availability, McVay commented on the Packers' defensive backfield, which routinely likes to deploy with single-coverage on the outside.

Will the Rams' receivers, who are still down Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, be able to take advantage of that seeming advantage? If they do come in Week 5, McVay believes they will, even though the Packers' defense has looked good at times this season.

“Yeah in general, if you get those opportunities. [Green Bay Packers Defensive Coordinator] Coach [Jeff] Hafley does a great job mixing it up. There's been some things where they've given up some of those that you refer to or where they have a big lead late in the game. These guys are a great defense. They do a great job. They're very opportunistic taking it away. We've to be efficient in all situations. If you do get those one-on-one ops, you certainly need to be able to win but they got some great corners that we've got a ton of respect for.”

Through the first four games of the 2024 NFL season, the Packers have allowed 83 receptions on 130 targets for 922 yards and eight touchdowns. While none of those marks rank higher than 21st in the NFL, their eight interceptions rank first overall, with free safety Xavier McKinney leading the way with four.