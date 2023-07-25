Coming off of a 5-12 season, the hype surrounding the Los Angeles Rams hasn't been as loud as years past. With Vegas even doubting the Rams, head coach Sean McVay had a simple, yet epic response.

Most sportsbooks currently have the Rams‘ win total line at 6.5. When McVay found out about Los Angeles' win total, he was almost speechless, via Adam Grosbard of the Orange County Register.

“Oh man,” McVay said upon the 6.5 win realization.

McVay has been head coach of the Rams since 2017. Prior to last season, Los Angeles hadn't won fewer than nine games in McVay's tenure. Overall, the Rams have gone 60-38 and have won a Super Bowl under McVay. However, last season changed expectations around the franchise.

The Rams had the worst offense in the NFL, averaging 280.5 yards per game. Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford did suffer a serious injury that held him to just nine games. Still, the Rams weren't any better in the run game, ranking 27th by averaging 97.7 YPG.

Things were a little better on the defensive side, but still not great. Los Angeles ranked 19th in total defense, allowing 341.1 YPG. But like the offense, the defense dealt with injuries as star Aaron Donald only appeared in 11 games.

Sean McVay will hope that with a healthy roster, the Rams can get back on the right track and get back to winning football games. Vegas betting lines are currently doubting them. While McVay is taking the criticism in stride for now, he'll look to turn the tides on Vegas come Week 1 and prove the Rams are fully back and capable of winning seven or more games.