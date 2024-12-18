When news broke that ascending cornerback Cobie Durant wasn't going to play in Week 15 after suffering a lung contusion against the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 in the Los Angeles Rams 44-42 win, fans were eager to see if Emmanuel Forbes, the former Washington Commanders first-round pick Les Snead claimed off of waiver earlier in the month, was finally going to see the field.

Would he start the game opposite Darious Williams at perimeter cornerback, or even just rotate in for one reason or another, depending on the flow of the game? Well, as it turns out, the answer was a resounding no, as long-time Rams reserve Ahkello Witherspoon ended up playing 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps, and Forbes was held out of action entirely for the second week in a row.

But why? Well, McVay was asked that question on Monday and explained the decision to reporters.

“I think Ahkello has done a great job for our team each of the last couple years. I thought he played great the other night. He has answered the bell. It is great to be able to have Emmanuel continuously get up to speed behind the scenes with [Pass Game Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach] Aubrey [Pleasant], but we like the depth that we have at corner,” McVay told reporters.

“Cobie Durant has had a good year. Darious Williams, we know what he's capable of. I thought both Darious and Ahkello played as well from the corner position as we've had the other night, slowing down a really good offense that can beat you in a variety of ways. I thought really our secondary as a whole was sticky in coverage, had as many pass breakups and then obviously, Darious’ interception was the turning point in the game. Offensively, those guys were able to convert that into a field goal and run the rest of the game out with 20 seconds left there.”

So, what is the plan for Forbes moving forward? Well, McVay commented on that, too, and his answer is interesting indeed.

The Rams are playing the long game with Emmanuel Forbes

So, where is Forbes on the depth chart? Well, McVay didn't really say, noting that the Rams are more focused on getting the Mississippi State product up to speed than getting him on the field.

“I think you just get him up to speed as quickly as possible. I think we've been fortunately and relatively healthy, with the exception of Cobie being out last week. The goal is for him to just continuously improve and continuously get up to speed,” McVay told reporters. “If his number is called, then he'll be ready to go. I like what we've seen from that group of guys that we've talked about. I do like the way that Emmanuel goes about his business. It's challenging too because even last week, you had the Buffalo week of preparation, but then really you're not practicing as it leads into that Thursday game. There were some limited opportunities to continuously get the physical evaluation, if you will, that you're normally accustomed to when you have your normal allotted time of preparation not leading into a Thursday game.”

With two more years left on his contract, plus the potential to pick up his fifth-year option in 2027 if everything shakes out right, the Rams really don't have to get Forbes on the field right away. If a few extra weeks of practice make him a better long-term player, then so be it.