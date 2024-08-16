The Los Angeles Rams are entering a crucial 2024 season for the franchise. Aaron Donald is gone and Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp aren't getting any younger, so they Rams need to find some success this season. LA appears to have one eye on the future based on one key coaching change that is coming in their next preseason game.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rams head coach Sean McVay will let Aubrey Pleasant serve as the head coach during Saturday night's preseason game.

“He's earned this right and it's more of just going through some of the mechanics,” McVay said. “Meeting with the officials, handling some of the different things as it relates to timeouts, being able to communicate with both sides.”

Pleasant is the passing game coordinator and assistant head coach for the Rams. However, some believe that he has head coaching potential.

“Again, these games we approach very differently, but I think to be able to get those reps for the leadership role that he plays for our team, but also to be able to get those chances. I remember when I got opportunities when I was in Washington. Those were really cool things that I look back on and I really appreciate in hindsight. Maybe I didn't realize how beneficial and valuable they were. Like I've mentioned to you guys, he's earned the right of assistant head coach because of the influence and the positive effect that he has on everyone in this building. I think it's a great, earned opportunity and he'll do an excellent job. That certainly isn't exclusive to whatever the result is. It's more of the management and the way that you just handle everything from the players to the coaches and it'll be cool to see.”

Pleasant is on his second coaching stint with the Rams. He was previously the team's cornerback coach from 2017-2020.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford left practice early on Wednesday with an injury – should fans be worried?

Rams QB Matthew Stafford continues to display some injury concerns at training camp practice.

According to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue, Stafford played the first half of Wednesday's practice, including 11-on-11s. However, he exited halfway through practice with what a team spokesman called “hamstring tightness + precautionary.”

The Rams are smart to be extra careful with Stafford's health. The 36-year-old QB is hugely important to the team's chances to succeed in 2024.

Thankfully, he know from Stafford himself that he was feeling great before the hamstring tightness. He spoke with media this past weekend and said that he's feeling great.

“I feel great,” Stafford said before the team's first preseason game on Sunday. “Physically, as good as I've felt in a couple years, to be honest with you. I'm still 36, it's not like I'm running around like I was when I was 25, but I feel pretty good.”

Rams fans shouldn't worry about this Stafford injury. However, the state of the team's offensive line is still a huge question mark. If Stafford is not given adequate protection in 2024, he could end up on the injury list.