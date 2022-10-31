Sean McVay stands up for Rams running backs after dismal rushing performance vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams have a losing record again after a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most obvious factor for the loss was LA’s terrible ground game.

Ronnie Rivers led the Rams with 21 rushing yards while Darrell Henderson Jr. had just 16. The team overall had just 56 yards on the ground. According to Josh Alper of ProFootballTalk, McVay came to the defense of his running backs after the game.

“The reason we didn’t run the football efficiently wasn’t because of our backs, in my opinion,” McVay said, via PFT. “I’ll have to go back and look at it, but we are always looking for ways to upgrade the football team, but we [have] a lot of things that we [have to] be able to address and what that means looking forward, getting into the trade deadline or as we progress, we’ll be looking at that over the next couple days.”

While the Rams’ running backs struggled, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey did literally everything against LA’s defense. He put up three touchdowns and rushed for 94 yards on 18 attempts while the Rams’ run game completely flopped.

On the whole season, the Rams have been awful at running the ball. They have the fewest rushing yards in the league and are 31st in rushing yards per attempt for more reasons than just the ongoing spat with Cam Akers. LA has many other issues but having such a brutal running game has made it much harder to win, especially as Matthew Stafford continues to struggle.