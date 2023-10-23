On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams dropped to 3-4 on the season with a tight home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Although Los Angeles took a seven-point advantage into the fourth quarter of the contest, the Steelers were able to win the final frame by a score of 14-0 in order to come away with the 24-17 victory.

Seven was also the number of points left on the board by Rams kicker Brett Maher, who missed two field goals and an extra point on the afternoon, points that head coach Sean McVay and his team surely would have liked to have back at the game's conclusion.

After the game, McVay spoke on Maher's shortcomings and what they mean for the kicker going forward.

“He’s got to be better,” said McVay, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “That’s seven points that we missed out on that were key and critical for the momentum of the game and the type of game that it was. And those were tough ones today.”

Obviously, there are real no stragetic adjustments with a situation like this–the NFL, as the NBA often is referred to, is also at times simply a make or miss league, and sometimes kickers just really don't have it.

However, with a loss margin this narrow, the Rams were counting on Brett Maher not to have one of his off days on Sunday. The Rams will have another difficult test in Week 8 when they hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys on October 29.