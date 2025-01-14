The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 on Monday. It was a big postseason win, however, tight end Tyler Higbee was forced to exit the game with an injury. Rams head coach Sean McVay provided a Higbee update following the game, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“#Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that TE Tyler Higbee (chest) is at the hospital in stable condition. ‘I think he’s going to be ok,'” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Higbee ended up at the hospital following the chest injury scare. The good news is that he is in “stable condition.” Still, the injury was frightening.

The veteran tight end, who has spent his entire NFL career with the Rams, only appeared in three games during the 2024 season. He recorded eight receptions for 66 yards. Nevertheless, Higbee is a player who has made a significant impact throughout his career

Higbee made his NFL debut in 2016. He played a big role in the Rams' offensive attack in 2017, something that has continued throughout the years.

At the moment, the Rams are simply thankful that Higbee is expected to be alright. The focus is not currently on football for Higbee following the incident.

The Rams, however, have to begin preparing for their next postseason matchup. The matchup will be a difficult one, as the Rams will play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. Philadelphia earned an NFC East title after finishing the season with a 14-3 record. They have legitimate Super Bowl potential, so upsetting the Eagles will be a challenge to say the least.

The Vikings were also 14-3 during the regular season, however, the Rams took care of business against them. Perhaps LA can earn another postseason win against an extremely talented opponent.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor and provide updates on Tyler Higbee's injury status as they are made available.