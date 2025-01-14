The Los Angeles Rams are dominating the Minnesota Vikings 27-9 at the start of the fourth quarter of their wild card round matchup. The Rams have been in control throughout the contest despite being forced to play their home game in Arizona due to massive wildfires in Southern California. LA leaned on Tyler Higbee early as the team built a comfortable lead in the first half. But the veteran tight end’s day is done.

Higbee left the game in the second quarter with a chest injury and now he’s been ruled out for the remainder of the contest, according to ESPN’s Stephania Bell on X.

Higbee made a remarkable return to the field this season after tearing his ACL and MCL against the Detroit Lions in the playoffs last year. The ninth-year TE rejoined the Rams in Week 16 after a long recovery process.

Higbee had eight receptions for 66 yards and two touchdowns in three regular season games. However, he provided a big jolt for the Rams in his brief time in the Wild Card game, catching five passes for 58 yards. He’s still LA’s leading receiver as the contest enters the fourth quarter.

The Vikings were 1.5 point favorites in the matchup with LA. But quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled against a strong Rams’ defense. The veteran passer has been held to 197 yards with one touchdown and two turnovers and he’s been sacked seven times. One of those sacks led to a huge scoop-and-score for Rams' rookie Jared Verse.

After an excellent season in which Darnold threw for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns, the wheels have come off the Vikings’ wagon over the last two weeks. In the regular season finale, the Detroit Lions crushed Minnesota 31-9 to win the NFC North. Now, in the first round of the playoffs, the Vikings are down 27-9 with a little over seven minutes remaining.