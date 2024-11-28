When news broke that Demarcus Robinson was arrested by California Highway Police for hitting speeds over 100 miles per hour while allegedly intoxicated, it justifiably made fans question his future with the Los Angeles Rams.

Would Robinson, a former Super Bowl Champion who has been LA's WR3 for much of the season, be suspended by the league? Would the Rams hold him out of practice and games until the legal process plays out? Needless to say, a lot was up in the air, with almost all of Sean McVay's pre-Thanksgiving media session questions being about the Florida product's future with the team.

Asked if Robinson will see the field for the Rams in Week 13, McVay noted that he isn't quite sure, as he has to wait and see how the next few days shake out before he can make a declaration either way.

“We're going to see. I want to be able to gather all the appropriate information before I commit to something one way or the other. I do know that we've made the league aware,” McVay told reporters. “There's a process that they go about, and then I'll have more information for you guys as I get the appropriate facts and deal with this in the best way that we think is in alignment with how we want to operate.”

So, what will be the deciding factor in whether or not Robinson is on the field in Week 13? Well, McVay isn't quite sure, as again, it's very early in the process.

“I want to be careful to commit to anything. I want to gather all the appropriate facts. Every single situation is its own separate entity. Before I comment or commit to one thing, I do want to make sure that I have all of the appropriate and accurate information,” McVay told reporters. “What I will say, and I think you know this, anytime that you do things like that that are not in alignment with what we want to be about, I want to understand all the facts that are involved. You want to demonstrate grace, but also an understanding of the severity and the seriousness of what could have occurred, especially if it relates to affecting yourself or anybody else in a negative way when those things take place. I want to make sure that I'm gathering all the appropriate information and then be able to answer your question accordingly here.”

Interesting stuff, right? But McVay wasn't done, as he had plenty more to say about preventing situations like this in the future, as he believes Robinson is a good person.

Sean McVay still believes Demarcus Robinson has a good heart

Asked how the Rams can avoid their players getting into this situation moving forward, McVay told reporters that he's overall proud of his guys for keeping things clean off the field, before noting that he doesn't think less of Robinson for making a mistake.

“I think we've had guys that have made pretty consistent, good decisions. What I don't think is anything is perfect by any stretch. I think every single one of these situations is its own separate entity. I do believe that Demarcus has a good heart and never would have any ill intentions. Clearly, there was a decision that's not in alignment with the things that we want to be about,” McVay told reporters.

“I know he was remorseful about that, but I think it's been good that we have had few and far between conversations of this nature. I am grateful that nobody was injured or harmed in the process of this. I think that's a credit to the people and the surrounding things. I don't think this makes him a horrible human. I think he made a bad decision and we are fortunate that there wasn't anything else that occurred as it relates to affecting anybody else in a negative way or himself from just an overall safety and health perspective.”

Could Robinson still end up being punished by the NFL or the Rams organization? Sure, but it sure sounds like he's on a team that is willing to help him get back on track, which is the best way to make sure it doesn't happen again.