Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay thinks Cooper Kupp may be able to play this Sunday vs the Cardinals.

Cooper Kupp and the Los Angeles Rams have been up and down thus far in the 2023-24 NFL season. The Rams currently sit at 4-6 on the season, and although Kupp had to miss the opening portion of the year due to injury, he has looked like the perennial “best receiver in the NFL” candidate since his return.

However, Kupp is currently dealing with concerns on the injury front once again, now with a lateral sprain in his right ankle that has cast doubt over whether he will be able to give it a go when the Rams take on the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

However, head coach Sean McVay seems to believe that the injury isn't necessarily something that will be a long term issue.

“That was positive news for us,” said McVay., per Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. “I think (playing on Sunday is) the goal. I know he’s going to do everything in his power. I think it’s definitely favorable where that’s a real possibility that he would be available. That’s not something where you’re saying he’s definitely gonna be out for this week. You want to see the functionality. I know that his mindset was encouraged based on how it felt today, based on some of the results of what the scans and different things like that showed, and then his willingness to attack this and put himself in a position to be available for the team.”

The Cardinals and Rams are slated to kick off at 4:05 PM ET.