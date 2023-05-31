The Los Angeles Rams are in one of the most unique situations you will see. Their core, which is comprised of Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay, suggests a team with ambitions to still win now, but the rest of the roster posses the type of uncertainty that usually exists in a rebuild.

Their most recent acquisition perhaps best embodies this unorthodox, best-of-both-worlds approach by the organization. Wide reliever and Super Bowl champion Tyler Johnson, who was an occasional target of Tom Brady, agreed to terms with the Rams, according to NBC Sports’ Myles Simmons.

Johnson was taken by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fifth-round of the 2020 NFL Draft and played two seasons there before being released. He played two games with the Houston Texans last year but again found himself on the free agent market. The 24-year-old found a way to earn some looks in a crowded Bucs receiver room, tallying 12 catches for 169 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie during the team’s championship season. Johnson followed it up with 36 grabs the following year.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rams are not in position to be picky after trading Allen Robinson to the Pittsburgh Steelers in April. Tyler Johnson should have an opportunity to crack the depth chart, despite his recent misfortunes. He made the most of his opportunities in Tampa, connecting with Tom Brady on multiple chunk plays. Matthew Stafford is another quarterback who is used to throwing to unknown commodities since his days with the Detroit Lions and could take a liking to his new target.

LA remains a difficult franchise to pinpoint, but having another Super Bowl ring in the locker room probably couldn’t hurt.