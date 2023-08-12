Welcome to the NFL, Anthony Ricardson. It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts' rookie to throw his first interception in the preseason. To little surprise, Anthony Richardson's interception led to quite the reaction on social media.

Barely two minutes into Saturday's preseason affair between the Colts and Buffalo Bills, Richardson was picked off on the Indianapolis 32-yard line. One errant pass in Richardson's preseason debut, of course, means nothing for the trajectory of his career. That didn't stop plenty of Twitter users from clowning on the Colts' decision to select the quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 67 yards and an interception. The Bills had a 10-0 lead when he left the game.

If any quarterback who was drafted in the first round shouldn't be judged by his preseason debut, it's Richardson. After starting just one season at Florida, Richardson is extremely raw. He's expected to struggle at the start of his career. It's why Gardner Minshew might be the Colts' Week 1 starter.

The Colts didn't draft Richardson because he's going to be good right away. Richardson is believed to have one of the highest ceilings of any quarterback drafted in the last several years. Whether he comes close to reaching that ceiling won't be determined for quite some time.

It's easy to understand the frustration of Colts fans. Indianapolis has struggled to even find a long-term solution at quarterback since Andrew Luck abruptly retired in the middle of the 2019 preseason. Jacoby Brissett Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan all spent one season at the helm.