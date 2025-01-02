The Los Angeles Rams are NFC West Champions and are heading back to the playoffs. After a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card Round last year, they will play a home game to start this run. The Wild Card spots are all accounted for but there is one playoff matchup that would benefit the Rams. They should avoid the NFC North losers, the Packers and loser of Sunday's Vikings-Lions game, and target a matchup with the Washington Commanders.

The NFC North was unquestionably the best division of the 2024 season. Even though the Chicago Bears have lost ten straight games, the other three teams are all going to the playoffs. The Lions, Vikings, and Packers have combined for 39 wins and will all be tough outs in the playoffs. The winner of the Lions-Vikings matchup on Sunday Night Football will win the North and be the top seed in the NFC. Whoever loses will be the fifth seed, which is important for the Rams.

The Packers enter Week 18 as the seventh seed, which would send them to Philadelphia for a Week 1 rematch with the Eagles. But if they beat the Bears and the Commanders lose to the Cowboys, they will jump to the sixth seed. The Commanders can clinch the sixth seed with a win or tie against Dallas.

The Rams will be either the third seed or the fourth seed. If they beat the Seahawks on Sunday, they will be the three-seed. If they lose to Seattle and the Buccaneers beat the Saints, they will fall to four. Winning on Sunday is important to avoiding an NFC North team. But head coach Sean McVay already announced that Matthew Stafford will not play for rest purposes. Is that the right choice?

Should the Rams be resting starters in Week 18?

Jimmy Garoppolo will start at quarterback for the Rams on Sunday. While the Seahawks are eliminated from playoff contention, they are playing their starters in the game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba has an individual motive, as he is five catches shy of breaking the franchise single-season receptions record. But the Rams are taking their foot off the gas, which could cost them a beneficial matchup.

The Rams could avoid the loser of the Sunday night game simply by winning but that will be more difficult without Stafford. While they are still in the playoffs and can beat anyone when their offense is clicking, the Commanders are a much better matchup for them. They have struggled on offense the last three weeks and need to figure that out to go deep in the playoffs.

The Rams have one of the most impressive wins of the season, beating the Buffalo Bills 44-42. Since then, they have scored 44 points in three games, all of which they have won. Neither of those styles will beat the Vikings or Lions in the playoffs. While the Packers are also a tough matchup, it is much better than the second-place team.

While it is understandable that the Rams want to give Stafford a rest, they should not be resting their starters. The veteran is 36 years old and dealt with an injury last season. Keeping him on ice increases the chances the Rams can go deep in the playoffs. But if they are hosting the Lions or Vikings, it won't matter who the quarterback is for that game.

Recapping potential Los Angeles playoff opponents

If the Rams win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, they will be the third seed in the NFC. That will guarantee them a matchup with either the Commanders or the Packers. If Washington beats the Cowboys, they head to SoFi Stadium. If they lose to Dallas and the Buccaneers beat the Saints, that also clinches a Commanders-Rams matchup. If the Falcons win the South, LA will remain at three.

If the Rams lose to the Seahawks, they are not necessarily the fourth seed. The Falcons winning and the Buccaneers losing gives the NFC South to Atlanta. Even with an LA loss, that gives them the third seed. If the Rams lose and the Buccaneers win, that sends the Bucs to three and LA to four. Their opponent in that game would be the loser of the Lions-Vikings matchup.