The Los Angeles Rams fell to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 23-14 loss at SoFi Stadium last Sunday.

The Rams gained a total of 222 receiving yards and 54 rushing yards in the loss to Philadelphia. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp led Los Angeles with 118 receiving yards on eight receptions. Linebacker Ernest Jones recorded 15 tackles, 10 solo tackles and three tackles for loss. Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon picked off a pass from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts with 7:36 remaining in the third quarter.

“We gotta play better complimentary football, and that’s one of the things I thought was really reflected,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said, via the Turf Show Times' Daniel Stone. “Whether it was in the first half or even in the second half. I thought Ahkello Witherspoon’s interception, where it’s still a one possession game, we’ve gotta figure out how to go turn that into points.

“There’s opportunities I know we’re capable of making, and we’ve just got to be able to string it together. One thing to say, we gotta be able to do it but I believe that this team is capable of making those plays. I know they’re capable of making those plays. I’m excited about going back to work with these guys.”

The Rams will return to SoFi Stadim to face the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. PDT this Sunday. The Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Bengals during their Week 5 matchup at State Farm Stadium. Arizona quarterback Joshua Dobbs threw for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Receiver Rondale Moore ended the game with 50 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.

What are some bold predictions for the Rams when they face the Cardinals on Sunday?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Matthew Stafford will throw for at least 280 yards

Stafford finished the Rams' loss to the Eagles with 222 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts. The former Detroit Lions quarterback threw touchdown passes to receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell. He found Atwell near the left boundary of the end zone for a quick 3-yard touchdown pass with 2:01 remaining in the first quarter. Stafford has recorded just over 1,450 passing yards throughout the five games he has played and started for the Rams this season. He earned a season-high 334 passing yards in a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1.

The Cardinals have allowed just under 1,260 passing yards during the 2023 season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them behind the Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans for 28th in the league. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 317 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Cincinnati's win over Arizona. Receiver Ja'Marr Chase brought down a franchise-record 15 catches and earned his second career game with 10 receptions, 150 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns in the Bengals win.

2. Aaron Donald will record at least one tackle for loss, one sack

Donald ended the matchup with the Eagles with four total tackles, including one solo. The Los Angeles defense recorded a total of six tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and one sack. Four Rams, including Jones and cornerback Derion Kendrick, earned at least one tackle for loss.

Donald, a 9-time Pro Bowler and 7-time All-Pro selection, has garnered 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss this season. He recorded one sack and three tackles for loss in a 29-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals have allowed nine sacks this season, putting them on pace with the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers, according to NFL.com.

1. The Rams will defeat the Cardinals by a one-touchdown margin

Los Angeles must find a way to bounce back from its loss to Philadelphia after winning over the Colts in Week 4. The Rams must tap into the potential of their passing game and their receiving core during their matchup with Arizona. The Cardinals' defense received high praise from Stafford on Wednesday.

“They play with a reckless abandon,” Stafford said, via The Associated Press Reporter Greg Beacham. “They are flying around off the tape, you see it. … It’s a little bit of a unique style of a defense when you look at it. I’m not sure there’s many other teams in the league that are running what they’re running in some form or fashion. But what sticks out to me is the effort that they play with, the physicality that they play with.”

If the Rams can also contain the Cardinals playmaking options on defense, they may take a victory over the Cardinals before facing the Steelers at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 22.