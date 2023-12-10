The Rams may have been robbed, as video shows the refs may have missed a block in the back penalty in the Ravens walk-off touchdown.

The Baltimore Ravens had one of the most exciting wins you'll see after Tylan Wallace returned a punt for a walk-off touchdown in overtime. It's a brutal loss for the Los Angeles Rams. However, it appears the referees may have missed a block in the back penalty during the return.

LA played their hearts out and took Baltimore to overtime. Special teams proved to be the difference-maker though, as the Ravens took home the victory thanks to Wallace. He ran it for roughly 75 yards to earn the win over the Rams.

TYLAN WALLACE WINS IT FOR THE RAVENS IN OT WITH THE WALK OFF PUNT RETURN TD 🤯pic.twitter.com/ZDzI7eEBHp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 10, 2023

The penalty in question happens right at the four second mark. A Ravens player appears to shove a Rams defender in the back. Wallace runs right around the possible missed penalty and cut up the field. Here's a still image circling where the refs missed the potential penalty.

Referees missed a clear “block in the back” penalty on the Ravens during game-winning punt return TD vs Rams 😬https://t.co/0RlNkYWX8n — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 10, 2023

Although this call may have been missed, it's too late now. Maybe the NFL comes out on Monday and apologizes for the missed call. Which doesn't really do anything for the Rams whatsoever. Officiating has been absolutely atrocious. So much so, it's watering down the league completely.

Rather than coming up with new rules, or eliminating the tush-push, as if that's even a real problem, the NFL needs to find a way to make the officiating more efficient. The Rams, and pretty much every team in the league, have gotten robbed thanks to the refs. It's time for a necessary change.

At this point, we can only hope the league follows through that. One option would be to make refereeing in the NFL a full-time job. Regardless, the league has a problem that needs to be fixed.