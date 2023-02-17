The Los Angeles Rams have likely started compiling their list of prospective targets even though free agency is still about a month away. On both sides of the ball, this squad just needs a lot of added help and depth. This is especially in the trenches. Coming off one of their worst seasons in recent memory, the onus is on the Rams to turn things around in 2023-24. Here we’ll look at five sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Rams must consider signing in the 2023 offseason.

Heading into the offseason, the Rams are facing a very tough task. First, they have to decide which unrestricted free agents to re-sign. Remember that they have a bevy of notable players. This includes Matt Gay, Greg Gaines, A’Shawn Robinson, and Taylor Rapp, among others. While it’s unlikely that the team will retain all of them, the Rams cannot solely rely on the draft to address their needs.

Second, the Rams also need to target free agents coming from other teams. Take note that even though rookies have potential, they may not have an immediate impact. This is in contrast to experienced free agents who are better adapted to the pace of the NFL. Therefore, the Rams must make strategic decisions about which players to re-sign and possibly consider filling any other gaps through free agency. Remember also that the Rams do not have a first-round draft pick in 2023. In fact, their earliest pick this year is way down at No. 36. Yikes.

Let’s look at five sneaky good free agents whom the Rams must sign in the offseason. We have a couple of re-signees and a few others from other teams.

5. K Matt Gay

Kicker Matt Gay signed with the Rams in 2020 after the team struggled with Sam Sloman as their kicker. During his tenure, Gay has been a productive, accurate, and reliable kicker. In fact, he has converted 74-of-80 field goal attempts. That includes 17-of-23 from 50 yards or more in 41 regular season games. He has also performed well in the postseason, going 12-of-14 on field goal attempts and 15-of-15 on extra point attempts. Gay’s consistent performance as a kicker is crucial for the Rams. They desperately need his reliability if they aim to return to consistent Super Bowl contention for the next 5+ years. They just cannot afford to let him walk.

4. DT Matt Ioannidis

One tough decision for the Rams is whether to retain A’Shawn Robinson and Greg Gaines. However, even if they choose to bring back either or both of those players, it would be beneficial to add an effective interior pass rusher like Matt Ioannidis. Although the Rams’ priority should be strengthening their edge-rushing unit, Ioannidis would be a valuable addition to the defensive line. Remember that despite only recording one sack during the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers, he had the fifth-best pass-rush win rate among interior defenders.

3. EDGE Melvin Ingram

Following the departure of Von Miller last offseason, the Rams experienced a setback in their pass-rushing department. Although Leonard Floyd remains a strong edge rusher, the team should look to add a dedicated pass rusher through free agency. One viable option is veteran Melvin Ingram. He demonstrated his effectiveness in rushing the quarterback by posting six sacks in 2022. That’s his highest total since 2019 with the Miami Dolphins. Despite being 34 years old, Ingram still has plenty of productivity left in him.

melvin ingram SACK pic.twitter.com/RdOG56tPXU — josh houtz (@houtz) December 4, 2022

2. LB Yannick Ngakoue

Keeping on the need to improve their pass rush, the Rams need to give Yannick Ngakoue a very hard look. Ngakoue, a former Pro Bowler, could be a solution to their defensive problems after posting 9.5 sacks in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts. Despite a career-low pass-rush grade and pressure percentage in 2022, he has tallied at least eight sacks in every season of his seven-year NFL career. In fact, he has been impactful with 19.5 total sacks in the last two years. We can easily see the Rams creatively deploying him alongside Aaron Donald to keep his productivity high.

1. C Ethan Pocic

Over on the offensive line, the Rams may consider moving on from Brian Allen. That’s despite having him under contract for two more years. Remember that he has been injury-prone. They could instead opt for Cleveland’s Ethan Pocic. He had a breakout 2022 season with the Browns and is much bigger at 6’6. Pocic performed well in a similar offense to the Rams, based on a wide-zone rushing attack. He put up a 79.0 overall grade and a 94.2 run-blocking grade on outside zone runs. That placed him third and second among centers, respectively. However, Pocic’s success may make him an expensive acquisition for the Rams. Still, this move would allow the Rams to solidify their interior while addressing other positions in need.