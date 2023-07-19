As the Los Angeles Rams enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, Los Angeles may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Rams.

Right now, the Rams have multiple concerns that may lead them to trade players. These include the need for defensive line depth and to improve the safety position. They also need to add depth to their wide receiver group and address other defensive weaknesses. To address these concerns, Los Angeles may explore trades to strengthen their roster and overcome weaknesses.

Training Camp Priorities

The Rams are heading into the 2023 NFL Training Camp with a clear set of priorities in mind. First and foremost, they aim to get up to speed on all aspects of the game as they gear up for the upcoming season. This involves familiarizing themselves with new players, coaches, and schemes, ensuring everyone is on the same page and ready to execute their game plan effectively.

Restocking the roster is an overarching priority for Los Angeles, too. They had 14 draft picks for 2023, and they utilized these to replenish their roster and build a strong foundation for the future. By capitalizing on the draft, the Rams also ensured the depth necessary to withstand injuries, provide healthy competition within the team, and maintain a high level of performance throughout the season.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Rams entering training camp.

Ben Skowronek

2021 seventh-round draft pick Ben Skowronek is expected to start alongside Cooper Kupp in the Rams' offense. Keep in mind that Skowronek has had a challenging start to his NFL career, suffering a forearm fracture and a calf injury in his rookie and sophomore seasons, respectively. Despite this, he had a decent performance last year. He tallied 39 receptions for 376 yards.

However, he has not scored any receiving touchdowns yet in the NFL. With Los Angeles in need of playmakers and a competitive wide receiver room that includes Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and Demarcus Robinson, Skowronek must make an impact during the preseason to secure his roster spot. The Rams' wide receiver competition will be one of the more intriguing roster battles. Skowronek will need to prove himself against other talented players. If he can stay healthy and continue to develop, he could be a valuable asset to the Rams' offense in the 2023 NFL season. Otherwise, he could find himself on the trading block.

Steve Avila

Steve Avila was drafted by the Rams in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As an offensive lineman, Avila has the potential to be a valuable asset to the Rams. However, the Rams have several other offensive linemen on their roster. These include Rob Havenstein, Joe Noteboom, and Coleman Shelton.

Yes, it may seem strange to put Avila on this list. He was, after all, the Rams' top pick this year. Still, the Rams may find some interested trading partners for Avila. Teams who need to plug holes in their o-line may want to pay a handsome return for Avila. That said, if the Rams decide to trade Avila, they could potentially receive a valuable player in return.

Byron Young

Byron Young was also drafted by the Rams in the 2023 NFL Draft, in the third round. As an edge rusher, Young has the potential to be a valuable contributor to the Rams' defense. However, the Rams have several other edge rushers on their roster, including Aaron Donald, Michael Hoecht, and Larrell Murchison. If the Rams decide to trade Young, they could potentially receive more assets or even a veteran player in return.

Looking Ahead

As the Rams enter the 2023 training camp, several potential players could be traded. Steve Avila, Byron Young, and Ben Skowronek are all players who have the potential to be valuable assets to the team. However, Los Angeles does have several other players on their roster who play the same positions. If the Rams decide to trade any of these players, they could potentially receive pretty good returns coming their way.

The outlook for the Los Angeles Rams' campaign in the 2023 NFL season is uncertain. The Rams have torn down their roster around quarterback Matthew Stafford and have lost several key players this offseason, leaving them with few options. However, the Rams can still explore the trade market, especially with some of their rookies as possible trade pieces. The Rams will also work the NFL Waiver Wire extensively this offseason to complete their 90-man roster. The most pressing needs for the Rams are adding depth to the defensive line and addressing weaknesses on defense. The Rams have a roster with many new and young faces, which is impacting their approach to OTAs. Overall, the Rams will need to focus on rebuilding their roster and finding new players to fill key roles if they hope to compete at a high level in the 2023 NFL season.