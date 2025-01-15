The Los Angeles Rams cruised past the Minnesota Vikings with a dominant 27-9 victory on Monday night’s wild-card game. Rams head coach Sean McVay offered his thoughts as his team prepares for their upcoming clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“They're real,” McVay stressed. “Obviously, we have a familiarity. I got a little bit of a jump on them this morning. This defense is outstanding. Their offense… we know how tough they are to defend in terms of the different things that they can present in the run game and how good they are offensive line-wise. They have great skill.”

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has a flawless record against Sean McVay and the Rams, having won both meetings, 2-0. What’s more, both victories were on the road in LA, and in each, they won by at least two touchdowns.

However, this time, the Eagles will be hosting the Rams at Lincoln Financial Field. The last time they met was in Week 12 of the 2024 season, when the Eagles cruised to a 37-20 victory.

Saquon Barkley torched LA’s run defense, setting a franchise record with 255 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen Hurts’ top receiver, A.J. Brown, played a key role, catching six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

The Eagles dominated the Rams, outgaining them by 191 yards with 481 total yards compared to the Rams’ 290.

Sean McVay's comments on the Eagles

“Obviously [Eagles RB] Saquon [Barkley] is probably going to win Offensive Player of the Year. We have a ton of respect for [Eagles QB] Jalen Hurts. I think [Eagles TE Dallas] Goedert… you look at him making a big play, catching a bubble for a touchdown and stiff-arming guys the other day. They're in this position for a reason and we're looking forward to the challenge to go swing though, I'll promise you that,” McVay continued.

Since then, Sean McVay and the Rams have won six of their past seven games, with their sole defeat occurring in Week 18 against Seattle, when they sat their star players and gave backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the start.

How will things change on Sunday when the Rams face Barkley, a running back who rushed for 119 yards on 25 carries against the Packers?

The Rams showcased a dominant pass rush against the Vikings, tying an NFL postseason record with nine sacks.

Philadelphia is currently the favorite for this matchup, though the odds could change by kickoff, which seems reasonable. The Eagles have been the more consistent team throughout the season, but some might argue they didn’t do enough in their playoff win over the Green Bay Packers.

Only one will be left behind between the Eagles and the Rams

The Eagles have demonstrated potential to advance further in the postseason, with Saquon Barkley bringing the talent needed for a deep run.

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee, who sustained a chest injury during the game against the Vikings, was discharged from the hospital and returned to Los Angeles with the team on Monday night. McVay confirmed that Higbee was taken to the hospital after spitting up blood but had no further updates. However, McVay stated that Higbee fully expects to be ready for Sunday's game.

McVay mentioned that the Rams intended to stay in Southern California before heading to Philadelphia on Saturday.

Despite McVay acknowledging the Eagles' victory over the Rams earlier in the season, the circumstances have evolved. The Rams now aim to craft a plan to challenge the Eagles on their home turf.