ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Rams head across the country to take on the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Rams-Jets prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rams-Jets Last Game – Matchup History

These teams last met in 2020 when the Jets beat the Rams 23-20.

Overall Series: The Rams lead the all-time series 10-5.

Here are the Rams-Jets NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Jets Odds

Los Angeles Rams: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -178

New York Jets: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +150

Over: 46.5 (-110)

Under: 46.5 (-110)

How to Watch Rams vs. Jets

Time: 1:00 PM ET/10:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Rams have won four of their last five games, and that has put them at the top of the NFC West. They have beaten the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers in the last two weeks, which are pretty good wins. The game against the 49ers was very low scoring, but the other games have been for for Los Angeles. Even with that game, the Rams are still scoring 25.0 points per game in their last five games. If the Rams can continue to score the ball well, they will be able to win this game.

Puka Nacua is one player to really keep an eye on. On the season, Nacua has been one of the best in the NFL. In nine games this season, he has racked up 61 receptions on 83 targets for 805 yards. He has had over 100 yards in six of his nine games, and he averages 13.2 yards per catch. He is going to be the key for the Rams on Sunday if they want to win on the road.

The Jets are not having a good season, and their defense is a big reason why. On the season, the Jets have allowed 23.2 points per game. In their last five games, the Jets have allowed 28.4 points per game. They only have one win in their last five games, as well. Along with that, the Jets have allowed 358.6 yards per game in that span, which would be the sixth-most in the NFL. New York is giving up yards and points at the moment, and the Rams should be able to take advantage of that.

Why The Jets Could Cover The Spread/Win

New York has not been great, but they finally snapped their long losing streak last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davante Adams had his best game of the season in the win. He finished with nine receptions, 198 yards, and two touchdowns. In fact, Adams has had 18 receptions, 307 yards, and three touchdowns in his last two games. He has been a big reason for the success of Aaron Rodgers, and he was the main reason for the win last week. If Adams can continue to play well, the Jets will win this game.

New York has not been great on defense lately, as mentioned. However, their season-long numbers are pretty good. New York is allowing 315.0 yards per game this season, which is the seventh-lowest in the NFL. Along with that, New York allows the fifth-fewest passing yards on the season. Their 13 passing touchdowns allowed is the lowest in the NFL. Los Angeles has a very good passing attack, so the Jets need to be at their best in that part of the game. If they can slow down the Rams' passing game, they will be able to win.

Final Rams-Jets Prediction & Pick

The Rams seem to be the better team this season, especially lately. With the Rams playing as well as they are, I am going to take them to wins straight up.

Final Rams-Jets Prediction & Pick: Rams ML (-178)