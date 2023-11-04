The Rams (3-5) visit Green Bay and the Packers (2-5). Check out our NFL odds series for our Rams-Packers prediction and pick.

We're set to bring you another prediction and pick as we dive into the action of NFL Week 9. This next matchup takes place in the NFC as the Los Angeles Rams (3-5) visit Lambeau Field and the Green Bay Packers (2-5). Check out our NFL odds series for our Rams-Packers prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently third in the NFC West and come into this game riding a two-game losing skid. They've lost three of their last four and haven't been able to keep it close against better teams. Last week, they struggled mightily against the Cowboys' defense and will have a lengthy injury report heading into this tilt as underdogs against the Packers.

The Green Bay Packers find themselves at 2-5 after losing their last four consecutive games. After a promising 2-1 start to the season that saw them trounce the Bears and comeback against the Saints, the Packers have looked terrible in their last four games and the offense continues to be a massive concern for fans. They're hoping they can turn their luck around returning home after last week's loss to Minnesota.

Here are the Rams-Packers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Rams-Packers Odds

Los Angeles Rams: +3 (-105)

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-115)

Over: 38.5 (-105)

Under: 38.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rams vs. Packers Week 9

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET/ 10:00 a.m. PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Rams Could Cover The Spread

The Rams were trailing the Cowboys 9-33 at one point of their game last week, but perhaps the biggest blow came to the injury report after quarterback Matthew Stafford has not practiced fully this week with a thumb injury. It's a nagging injury to his throwing hand and it'll come down to the wire whether he plays or not, but this early betting line indicated Stafford in trending downward in terms of playing. If he's unable to go, backup Brett Rypien will start for the first time as a Ram. His last action came for the Denver Broncos last year and he totaled two touchdowns and four interceptions in four games in 2022.

The Rams will also be banged up on the offensive line and Puca Nacua is dealing with a nagging injury, so the structure around Rypien in his first start isn't going to be perfectly solid. Still, the Rams can find comfort in knowing the Packers have struggled mightily to start games, so getting out to an early lead and giving Rypien some cushion will be key for them winning this game. If they can jump out to a lead at halftime, they can lead on their defense to make stops against a Packers team that will try to throw the ball and get themselves back into the game. Jordan Love has thrown seven interceptions over the last four games, so expect the Rams' secondary to be baiting him all game.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

For once this season, the Packers will actually have a shorter injury report than their opponents. However, it's tough to see Jaire Alexander as a limited participant, and safety Rudy Ford has just been ruled out for Sunday's game. Additionally, the Packers dealt key defensive leader Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills, so fans may be in for a patchwork secondary from the Packers come game time. With Aaron Jones coming back and their offense seemingly healthy, the Packers will hope to put up some points in this contest. They've failed to score a touchdown in the first half since Week 1 against the Bears, so the Green Bay faithful will once again be tense to start this game.

While the offense has come with its growing pains, the Packers' defense has actually shown glimpses of hope for the future and the rebuild of this team. Preston Smith was all over the field last week and Rashan Gary just signed an extension as he enjoys one of his better years in the league. The blows to the secondary are what will hurt the Packers against the Rams as we may see Keisean Nixon or Corey Ballentine step into extended roles in coverage. It'll be tough containing both Nacua and Kupp on the outsides, so expect the Packers to try and bring pressure to LA's backup quarterback.

Final Rams-Packers Prediction & Pick

This line is only favored for Green Bay because of the possibility of Matthew Stafford sitting out for the Rams. Otherwise, these two teams are having very different seasons when it comes to the offenses and we haven't seen Green Bay score a first-half touchdown since Week 1. If Brett Rypien can take care of the ball and throw short, sure passes to Nacua up the middle, they should be able to carve up this Packers' defense.

Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receiving yards on passes in the middle of the field. Last week, the Packers struggled to contain Vikings' Jordan Addison on many of his crossing routes. The defense for Green Bay may have to play “bend don't break” football here, but they'll only have a chance if the offense can finally come around.

For our prediction, we'll have to go with the Rams and the points. The Packers haven't shown much in terms of offense over the last four weeks and their depleted secondary will have a rough week trying to contain Macua and Kupp. They may keep this one close at points, but there's no reason to back the Packers confidently as favorites.

Final Rams-Packers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Rams +3 (-105)