There's no other way to put it—the Los Angeles Rams were outright embarrassed by the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football in Week 12. Needing a win to get a leg up in the tightly contested NFC West, the Rams failed, losing to the Eagles 37-20 in primetime.

It was yet another example of a wildly inconsistent Rams team this season. Sure, early-season injuries contributed to their 1-4 start, but their last two losses have been downright mind-boggling, and lopsided at that.

Despite their struggles, the Rams are currently in third place in the division and just one game behind both the Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks took the division lead after beating Arizona in Week 12. So, yes, the Rams are by no means out of the NFC playoff picture, though they currently sit outside the seven playoff seeds in 10th place.

If the Rams want to make the postseason, winning the division will likely be their best route, which is attainable—but far from likely.

Rams’ last two losses were bad

The 1-4 start didn’t do the Rams any favors to begin the season. But when they got healthier, they rattled off three straight wins and four out of five, including division victories over the San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks. The problem has been two of their last three games, where they lost to the Miami Dolphins and Eagles, both in primetime affairs.

And it’s not just that the Rams lost—they lost decisively. Against Miami, while the final score was an eight-point margin, the Rams were never truly in the game. They failed to score a single touchdown for the first time since Week 9 of last season, according to NFL.com. They went 0-for-3 in the red zone, 3-for-12 on third down, and couldn’t sustain drives. A Matthew Stafford interception and a Kyren Williams fumble only added to their woes.

The Sunday night game against the Eagles was a different story entirely. Running back Saquon Barkley put himself firmly in the MVP discussion after a historic performance, amassing a career-high 255 rushing yards as part of Philadelphia’s 314-yard rushing total, along with two touchdowns. The Rams’ 17-point loss was their second-largest defeat of the season.

The Rams now own one of the league’s worst rushing defenses, ranking 28th and allowing an average of 144.3 yards per game. Only twice this season have they held opponents under 100 rushing yards, while five games have seen them allow 130 or more.

Again, the inconsistency of this team is what’s so unnerving, with the last two losses speaking volumes. Even with semi-favorable matchups remaining—such as against the Saints, Jets, and 49ers—nothing is a guarantee for this team. They could just as easily win by six points or lose by 20.

The win over the Patriots wasn’t great

Wedged between the losses to the Dolphins and Eagles was a win over the New England Patriots on the road. While a win is a win and shouldn’t be discounted, the quality of the opponent matters.

The Patriots have turned into a feisty team this season, especially since rookie quarterback Drake Maye took the reins. But they’re still a lot less talented and more inexperienced than the Rams, as evidenced by their 3-9 record.

Maye nearly led the Patriots on a late fourth-quarter comeback, and if not for rookie safety Kam Kinchens’ interception, the Rams could have lost two straight.

Kyren Williams and the Rams’ running game continue to struggle

After a solid season last year, Kyren Williams is struggling in 2024. The third-year running back has five fumbles on the season, losing three. He’s managed just one 100-yard rushing game this season, though he does have 11 total touchdowns. The Rams rank 26th in rushing offense, averaging just 95.1 yards per game, and have scored just one rushing touchdowns in their last five games.

The ineffectiveness in the run game no doubt puts more pressure on an aging Stafford to carry the offense. While that’s fine when his offensive line and receivers are healthy, that hasn’t always been the case consistently this season. Without a sustainable rushing attack, the Rams will continue to struggle in route to earning one of the seven NFC playoff seedings.

The rest of the NFC West is just better, minus the 49ers

It’s tough to predict who will ultimately win the NFC West, but the Cardinals and Seahawks appear to be in the best shape. While both teams have their own consistency issues, they seem better suited for the long haul than the Rams.

The Rams hold division wins over the 49ers and Seahawks but suffered a lopsided 41-10 loss to the Cardinals back in Week 2. This gives them a tiebreaker over San Francisco in playoff standings. The Rams still have to face all three division rivals again before season’s end, including back-to-back home games against Arizona and Seattle to close the season.

While it’s not out of the realm of possibility for the Rams to make a comeback—especially with a coach like Sean McVay at the helm—they need to show much more consistency to make that happen. Right now, the Seahawks and Cardinals seem far more reliable bets.