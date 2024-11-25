The Los Angeles Rams were not able to take care of business at home against the Philadelphia Eagles, taking a 37-20 loss and dropping to 5-6 on the season. The Rams came into the game hot, but the Eagles are one of the hottest teams in the league, led by running back Saquon Barkley.

At the end of the game, head coach Sean McVay shared his honest thoughts on taking a loss like the Rams did on Sunday night and how they'll respond moving forward.

“There’s humbling nights like this in football,” Mcvay said. “It’s all about how you respond. I do know that this team has the capability to be able to respond, and we’ll get ourselves up off the mat and we’ll have a good week of preparation this week.”

Their downfall may have started in the opening drive, when the Rams drove down the field but Kyren Williams fumbled inside the 20-yard line. From there, it was a close game in the first half, but it was after halftime when the Eagles took off and didn't look back.

Rams take tough loss to Eagles on Sunday Night Football

In the second half, Saquon Barkley showed why he should be in the running for NFL MVP, as he took off for a 70-yard and 72-yard touchdown, and the Rams didn't have an answer. Barkley finished with game with 255 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and while the Rams know he's a different type of running back, they also know they have to do a better job.

“He’s a different type of player,” Verse said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never seen a running back like that.”

“Any time an opponent gets [314] rushing yards, like that’s embarrassing,” Kobie Turner said. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do.”

The Rams' season is far from over, as their division is still up for grabs. The Rams have a team ready to compete for a playoff spot, and both sides of the ball have the talent to lock in and make enough plays to help them win games. Matthew Stafford knows what he has to do to bring the offense together, and he's the exact kind of quarterback that somebody would want in these types of moments.

With more teams trying to battle for playoff spots, the Rams are going to have to focus on what they can do and hope they can get some help from others outside of them.