3 moves Rangers must make to get back on track after Chris Woodward, Jon Daniels firings

The Texas Rangers officially signaled the end of an era when they fired longtime executive Jon Daniels, who was appointed in 2005, and manager Chris Woodward, who was in his fourth season as the team’s skipper. It was surprising to see moves such as these after the All-Star break, though the Rangers clearly could no longer accept the results in front of them.

A team that spent more than a half-billion dollars in free agency has only managed to post a 52-65 record. it’s especially disappointing when you consider the optimism surrounding the Rangers entering the season.

While the encouraging moments were fleeting under Woodward, there were several under Daniels, who oversaw two pennant-winning teams and five that posted 90-win-or-better seasons.

But with Daniels and Woodward gone, the Rangers will have to go in a new direction. As they enter uncharted waters, what are some things the club needs to do to successfully steer their way back to success?

That’s what we’ll discuss here. Here are three moves the Rangers must make to get back on track.

3 Moves Rangers Must Make To Get Back On Track

3. Continue to build through the farm system

The Rangers had a strong farm system heading into the 2022 season, as MLB.com ranked them ninth. An excellent MLB Draft followed, with some, such as Bleacher Report, ranking them inside the top-five.

Texas has elite-level pitching prospects, like Jack Leiter, Brock Porter, Kumar Rocker and Owen White. Promising bats, such as Evan Carter, Josh Jung and Ezequiel Duran, line the farm system.

That crop of talent is how the Rangers are going to get out of the mess they’re in currently. Shelling out big money to free agents won’t help. But stockpiling as much young talent as possible is the best rebuilding strategy.

2.. Trade veteran talent for prospects

This Rangers team is in a weird spot. Usually when teams shell out a half-billion dollars for free agents, they are putting themselves in a position to win. That hasn’t been the case for Texas.

Corey Seager and Marcus Semien are here to stay, for the foreseeable future. But the Rangers need to keep building up that farm system- see no. 3. The best way to do that? Parting ways with veteran talent that they can afford to let go of.

One such talent, left-hander Martin Perez, is someone the club likely should have parted ways with at the deadline. Still, the idea here is, if an expendable veteran emerges as a trade candidate this winter or ahead of next year’s deadline, don’t hesitate to pull the trigger.

1. Find a long-term manager

The Rangers appointed third-base coach Tony Beasley to be the manager after Chris Woodward’s firing. Beasley is the man for the job- for now.

Barring a Rob Thomson-like turnaround, the Rangers are more than likely to be involved in the market for a manager this offseason.

With experienced names, such as Joe Girardi and Joe Maddon, and former Rangers skipper Ron Washington, as well as up-and-comers, like Joe Espada, Carlos Beltran and Matt Quatraro, there are no shortage of options for Texas.

They need to find someone to lead this team forward. That’s the most important item on the Rangers’ to-do list after this season.