Adolis Garcia gets to celebrate a World Series win with the Rangers, who got the job done despite missing their stars in Games 4 and 5.

The Texas Rangers have done it. They have finally ended their franchise's World Series drought by taking down the Arizona Diamondbacks in the grandest stage of professional baseball in only five games. Texas also took care of business in Games 4 and 5 of the series despite missing one of their most important players in Adolis Garcia.

Garcia exploded right out of the dugout after the final out of Game 5, running to the field as though he was not dealing with an injury. That's adrenaline, excitement, and pure joy.

Garcia suffered a strained oblique in Game 3 and missed the rest of the series. But the Rangers found a way to not just win, but absolutely dominate the Diamondbacks in the succeeding two games, winning Game 4 to the tune of an 11-0 score and Game 5, 5-0.

The Rangers' success in the World Series amid the absence of Garcia down the stretch also proved the depth of Texas and the scorching degree they were feeling at the plate as a team. That's also not to mention the excellent performances of starters Andrew Heaney and Nathan Eovaldi.

In the three games Garcia played in the 2023 World Series, he went 3-for-10, including the walk-off home run in Game 1. Without that homer, the outcome of the series could have been different. Back in the regular season, Garcia led Texas with 39 home runs.

It's going to be a wild scene in the next several days and weeks for Garcia the Rangers, who will have plenty of celebrating to do after their memorable season.