The Texas Rangers were predicted to be big sellers at the MLB trade deadline. Instead, the defending champions added Andrew Chafin from the Detroit Tigers to bolster their bullpen. He has made three appearances for his new team and has already impressed manager Bruce Bochy, according to Abby Jones from Bally Sports Southwest.

“He’s got no fear. Comes at ya. You think he’s just a slider guy, but he’s not… he uses his fastball well,” Jones posted on X, formerly Twitter. “The biggest thing is that he has no fear and wants to be in that high-level situation.”

Bochy has seen quite a few “no-fear” pitchers with the Giants and Rangers in his Hall of Fame career. Between Brian Wilson and Sergio Romo out of the bullpen and Tim Lincecum, Matt Cain, and Max Scherzer as starters, this is quite the compliment for the four-time World Series Champion.

It was not a great start for Chafin with the Rangers. His first appearance saw him give up two runs in one inning of work against the Boston Red Sox. Since then, he has not given up a hit in 1.2 innings and helped the Rangers snag two important wins. Every game is important for the Rangers and they need their big deadline acquisition to perform to make the playoffs.

Rangers' playoff chances after the Andrew Chafin addition

The Rangers have an 8% chance of making the playoffs according to Fangraphs. The last defending champion to not make the playoffs was Bochy's 2011 Giants team. The Rangers' surprise run to the title in 2023 had many people picking them to enter the conversation of American League contenders. As the Yankees, Orioles, and Guardians have all had great seasons, the Rangers have struggled.

Chafin's arrival is not the only push the Rangers are getting on the mound. Starting pitcher Tyler Mahle is starting Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. It will be Mahle's first start of the season and his first start ever with the Rangers. He signed a two-year contract last offseason while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

They also have a schedule that favors running down some of the teams ahead of them. After they finish with the Astros, the Rangers play the Yankees, Red Sox, and Twins in consecutive series. Each of those teams is ahead of them in the American League Wild Card race.

Chafin will not make the difference that an impact bat would have made at the trade deadline. The Rangers are 20th in team batting average, 17th in home runs, and 16th in runs scored. Josh Jung's injury has a lot to do with that, as the third baseman missed 103 games with a fractured wrist. He is now back and has five hits in his first six games since returning.

Andrew Chafin has done a lot to impress manager Bruce Bochy in just three relief appearances. As the Rangers continue to get healthy, they will need a miracle to return to the playoffs. Chafin, Tyler Mahle, and Josh Jung will need to combine to lift the defending champions to another surprise run