Despite what the Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals have all achieved in recent history, attaining consistent success is tough to come by in baseball. Combating the unpredictable nature of the sport is a grueling job that can beset even the reigning champions. The Texas Rangers' World Series title defense is going pretty well thus far, however.
Bruce Bochy's ballclub is 5-2 in the early stages of the 2024 MLB campaign and holds a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Angels in the American League West. April is obviously not an ideal time to fixate on the standings, but getting off to a good start is important with so many AL squads capable of sneaking up on fans the way Texas did in 2023.
Any concern of the Rangers potentially fading back into the background was compounded after an offseason that saw them lose clutch postseason performer Jordan Montgomery, slugger Mitch Garver, reliever Aroldis Chapman and multiple other bullpen pieces. It should be clear by now, though, that general manager Chris Young usually has something up his sleeve, even if it is not flashy.
Rangers taking a chance on former top pitching prospect
Texas is signing right-handed pitcher Codi Heuer to a minor league contract, according to FanSided.com's Robert Murray. He has a 3.56 career ERA in 86 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs. Injuries have prevented the 2018 sixth-round draft pick from building off the promise he flashed at the end of 2021.
Heuer underwent Tommy John surgery a little more than two years ago and then was forced to have a season-ending elbow procedure last June. The Cubs released him in November, and other teams were obviously skeptical to roll the dice on Heuer given his medical history. An organization riddled with health problems, particularly in its pitching staff, seems like a fitting landing spot for the 6-foot-5 hurler.
Max Scherzer is still rehabbing from offseason back surgery, and Jacob deGrom is not going to be ready to take the mound for at least another few months (had Tommy John surgery last June). With their extended absences, the starting pitching rotation could become depleted in the first part of the regular season. In turn, the bullpen could be asked to carry more of a burden and then run the risk of also being burnt out.
Presently, however, legendary manager Bruce Bochy is probably not worried about this doom-and-gloom scenario coming to fruition. His staff has nicely compensated for the Rangers' perceived lack of depth with a 3.00 team ERA (ranks seventh).
Jon Gray is the only starter who was truly rocked in their first go-around (five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings), with lefty and Aledo, Texas native Cody Bradford being a pleasant surprise through his first two outings of 2024 (2-0, 2.13 ERA). There are a couple of red flags in the pen, though.
Can Codi Heuer be a valued reliever for Rangers later in the year?
Closer Jose Leclerc is struggling immensely, recording a 20.25 ERA and five walks in 2 2/3 innings pitched. Yerry Rodriguez is also having a rough time (7.36 ERA). The presence of former All-Star David Robertson could help stabilize the back end of the bull pen, but more reinforcements might be needed at some point.
Texas' latest acquisition could soon be called upon if he shakes off the injury rust in the minors. Although it has been a while since he experienced big league action, Codi Heuer has some nasty stuff in his pitching arsenal. His slider devastated batters with its supreme movement and had many believing he could be a future closer.
It remains to be seen if Heuer can ever regain that level, but the Rangers will not ask much of him at the onset. Their focus is holding the relief unit together long enough to reach the playoffs. That formula worked out brilliantly for them last year, as guys like Josh Sborz significantly outperformed their regular season numbers.
The road back to The Show has been a long one for Heuer, and although it is not over yet, he has found a possible opening with this franchise. While the 27-year-old tries to make the most of this welcomed opportunity, the Rangers continue their weekend series against their in-state rivals, the Houston Astros.
They look to build off Friday's 10-2 thrashing when play begins on Saturday in Globe Life Field at approximately 7:05 p.m. ET.