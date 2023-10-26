Max Scherzer has dealt with several injuries over the last few seasons but his latest one won't keep him out of the World Series. The Texas Rangers ace has a cut on his right thumb but the future Hall of Fame starting pitcher said it won't affect his ability to throw.

“It’s just a cut. I can wear a bandage, throw a bullpen on it,” Scherzer said, via the Associated Press. “The pain of it, I can pitch through that. That’s not the problem. It’s just it would get bloody.”

Scherzer is likely to start one of the first three games for the Rangers in the World Series, which begins on Friday. He made his return from a shoulder injury in the ALCS after over a month away from game action. He allowed seven runs across 6.2 innings in two starts, including Game 7 of the ALCS, a Rangers win over the Houston Astros.

Scherzer said he pitched with the cut in both of those starts. He further tested it during a bullpen session on Wednesday. He is one of the gutsiest and most intimidating pitchers of this era and it's going to take a lot more than a cut on his thumb to keep him out of the World Series.

The Rangers made it to the MLB playoffs without Max Scherzer but he can help them win the first World Series in franchise history. Texas has home-field advantage over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the seven-game series and chances are Scherzer makes an impact one way or another before it's over.