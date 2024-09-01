With the Texas Rangers making some pitching moves, one aspect of their team is Max Scherzer who had been scratched from a rehab start due to a nerve issue that has kept him out for more than a month. However, Scherzer does provide some encouraging news when speaking to the media Saturday in regards to his injury and how the recovery process has been.

Scherzer's last start was July 30 against the St. Louis Cardinals as the nerve issue has been in the triceps area, but has said that a change of mechanics in the way he pitches has resulted in no pain. According to ESPN, he came out of a bullpen session with no pain Friday which should be a great sign for fans.

“I feel like I can overcome this, because there's nothing wrong. … I don't have an injury here. This was just nerve irritation,” Scherzer said. “I feel like I potentially have solved this, and now I can actually build back up.”

Max Scherzer hopes to play for Rangers this season and beyond

Even with the great news about his injury, there is still some doubt if Scherzer will pitch again this season as the last thing a team wants to do is cause more issues with the 40-year old star. Still, Scherzer wants to pitch again this season and plans on playing in 2025.

“I've got to go out there and prove it,” Scherzer said. “And if I do, then, yeah, I definitely want to pitch next year. I said that coming in. I came into this year thinking I was going to pitch next year, so nothing's changed. Obviously if I fail at this, you know, I've got to rethink, but I don't think I'll have to rethink. I think I've got to go out there and execute this.”

So far this season in eight games, Scherzer has a 2-4 record with a 3.89 ERA to go along with 38 strikeouts. Someone that has noticed a change to Scherzer has been Rangers manager Bruce Bochy who is glad to see the mechanical change.

“He's got a different look about him because he thinks he's got this cleared up with the arm thing with the mechanical adjustment he made, so that's what you like to see,” Bochy said via ESPN.

Max Scherzer on the setbacks leading to mechanical change

There is no doubt that Scherzer was frustrated when experiencing setbacks with the initial issues when he had to exit the last aforementioned start after 68 pitches in four innings. Scherzer would go on the IL with “shoulder fatigue” which then an MRI saw inflammation which then led to more setbacks.

“I passed every strength test, yet I still couldn't throw a ball,” Scherzer said Saturday. “It was the nerve issue again in the triceps, so that kind of set off another chain of events, go see more doctors, had nerve tests.”

“It's usually because of a performance thing,” Scherzer continued. “I've never had my mechanics really cause an arm injury or cause a nerve irritation, and so that's what was so perplexing to me.”

At any rate, the Rangers are 64-72 which puts them third in the AL West as they look to win their current series against the Oakland Athletics with the third game happening Sunday afternoon.