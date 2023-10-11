The Baltimore Orioles had a historic regular season that saw the organization win 100 games just a couple of years after the team lost 100 games. The Orioles were also in the best division in baseball this season, the AL East, and they ended up taking home the division crown to earn the #1 seed in the American League for the postseason. The Orioles had a bye in the first round of the playoffs after earning the #1 seed, and they began their playoff push in the ALDS on Saturday against the Texas Rangers. After earning a spot into the playoffs via the Wild Card, the Rangers swept the Tampa Bay Rays in the first round. Tampa Bay had the second best record in the AL behind the Orioles. How did the Rangers follow things up in the ALDS? Another sweep.

After five postseason games, the Rangers are scorching hot and they have yet to lose a game in the 2023 postseason. The fact that four out of five of their games have been on the road makes the feat even more impressive. After the win on Tuesday to clinch a spot in the ALCS, Max Scherzer had some kind words for Rangers manager Bruch Bochy.

“[Bruce Bochy] is just a calming presence, and the team vibes with that,” Max Scherzer said a video posted to Twitter from Fox Sports: MLB.

After that interview, the celebration was on. Scherzer was fired up to see his team advance to the next round of the playoffs and inch closer to a World Series.

The Rangers are now awaiting the outcome of the other ALDS between the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins. Whoever wins that one will square off with the Rangers in the ALCS.