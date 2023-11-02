Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi became just the 4th MLB pitcher ever, joining Randy Johnson, to achieve this feat after winning the World Series.

Nathan Eovaldi capped off a postseason performance for the ages with his Game 5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, one that clinched the Texas Rangers their first World Series title in franchise history. In the process, Eovaldi joined a rare club, becoming just the fourth pitcher in MLB history to win five games in single postseason, per ESPN.

Rangers ace joins MLB postseason record books

Eovaldi joins former Arizona Diamondbacks ace and MLB Hall of Famer Randy Johnson, ex-Los Angeles Angels phenom Francisco Rodriguez, and former Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg as the only MLB pitchers ever to accomplish the feat.

Eovaldi, who was victorious in three of the four series-clinching wins for the Rangers this postseason, didn't have his best stuff on Wednesday night, as he uncharacteristically walked five batters.

In fact, the Rangers right-hander put so many runners on base that pitching coach Mike Maddux joked that he was a “traffic cop out there“, per Matt Mosley of Fox Sports.

But Eovaldi gritted his teeth and toughed out six innings of shutout ball, keeping Texas in the game on a night where they were no-hit for six frames.

The offense eventually broke out, putting up a five-spot and allowing Eovaldi to earn his fifth victory. The World Series performance was the perfect cherry on top for yet another dominant postseason performance by the Rangers hurler.

Nathan Eovaldi's postseason dominance continues

The Rangers ace finished the 2023 postseason run with an immaculate 5-0 record, a 2.95 ERA, and a 41:10 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

Eovaldi, a two-time World Series champion, was also a key performer for the Boston Red Sox during their title run back in 2018. The two postseason runs, along with an appearance in the MLB Playoffs back in 2021, give Eovaldi a career 3.05 ERA in playoff baseball.

A good pitcher in the regular season, Eovaldi, a 12-year veteran, raises his level of play when the calendar flips to October and November. His continued dominance in the playoffs further reinforces this sentiment.

Rangers got their money's worth with Nathan Eovaldi contract

Eovaldi was part of a second straight free agent class headlined by stars for the Rangers, who inked 2023 World Series MVP Corey Seager and All-Star slugger Marcus Semien to massive contracts back in December of 2021.

Texas again made headlines this past offseason, landing former New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom, Eovaldi, who signed a two-year, $34 million contract, and fellow free agent pitcher Andrew Heaney.

But the Rangers may have gotten the best bang for their buck with Eovaldi.