Star third baseman Josh Jung injures calf while taking ground balls

The Texas Rangers would like to start the 2024 season the way they finished 2023 — by getting on a roll and showing off their championship mettle. The surprising Rangers got hot in the postseason and pulled off a surprising World Series victory.

#Rangers news: Josh Jung sustained left calf discomfort while taking ground balls this morning in Surprise. The club will continue to evaluate the calf by conducting an MRI. The team will relay updates as they are available. — Jeff Wilson (@JeffWilsonTXR) February 16, 2024

If veteran manager Bruce Bochy is going to lead his team to another successful season, one of the things the Rangers will need is good health from their key players. It appears that there may be a bit of a stumble in the early days of spring training as Josh Jung appeared to strain a calf muscle while taking ground balls Friday.

Jung, an All-Star third baseman last year, will have an MRI on the potential injury. The Rangers will provide an update when they get further information on Jung's calf.

Jung won a job as the team's regular third baseman last year during spring training at the team's facility in Surprise, Arizona. After earning the job, he delivered 23 home runs and 70 RBI during his rookie season.

The 26-year-old Jung had a slash line of .266/.315/.467 last season. He was even more effective during the Rangers' postseason run against the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros and Arizona Diamondbacks. He had a slash line of .308/.329/.538 against those four teams. He also had three postseason home runs and 8 RBI.

The Rangers finished in second place in the American League West last year. However, their postseason featured one of the most amazing runs in MLB history as they were 11-0 on the road. They were 2-0 against the Rays, 2-0 against the Orioles, 4-0 against the Astros and 3-0 against the Diamondbacks.