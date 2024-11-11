The Texas Rangers are reportedly close to securing a deal with one of the offseason's quietly popular free agents. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, Luis Curvelo, a young reliever who has spent six seasons in the minor leagues within the Seattle Mariners system, is on the verge of signing a major-league contract with the Rangers. Curvelo, who recently turned 24, found himself a free agent this offseason after the Mariners decided not to add him to their 40-man roster, leaving the door open for other MLB teams to snap him up.

“Reliever Luis Curvelo is (quietly) one of the most popular free agents at the GM Meetings. Curvelo, who just turned 24, is a minor league free agent after 6 seasons in the Mariners system. Seattle didn't have room for him on their 40-man, but another team may. Update: Luis Curvelo is nearing a major-league contract with the Texas Rangers.” via Morosi on X, formerly Twitter.

This potential move by the Rangers signifies their intent to bolster their bullpen with young, promising talent. Curvelo's career in the minors has been marked by gradual development and improvement, showcasing a repertoire that has caught the attention of several major-league clubs. With a fastball clocked in the mid-90s and a developing slider that has been effective against both right—and left-handed hitters, Curvelo represents a potentially valuable asset for the Rangers pitching staff.

Rangers are making moves in the free-agent market early in the offseason

During his time with the Mariners' farm system, Curvelo compiled impressive strikeout numbers, demonstrating his ability to overpower minor league-level hitters. His performance in the 2024 season highlighted his readiness to jump to the majors, with a notable improvement in his control and command.

The move to sign Curvelo aligns with the Rangers' strategy of building a competitive team capable of contending soon. By investing in a young pitcher like Curvelo, who has yet to reach his peak, Texas is addressing immediate needs and looking toward sustainability and growth within its bullpen.

This signing would also provide Curvelo with the much-deserved opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage in baseball. Bringing on a player of Curvelo's caliber for the Rangers could be a low-risk, high-reward move, especially if he can translate his minor-league success into effective outings in the major leagues.

As the deal finalizes, it will be interesting to see how Curvelo fits into the Rangers' plans for the upcoming season and whether this opportunity will allow him to establish himself as a reliable option out of the bullpen. If successful, this signing could be remembered as a savvy move by the Rangers' front office, capitalizing on a promising talent overlooked by others.