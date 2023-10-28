In the ALCS, the Houston Astros fans consistently showered Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia in boos after his outburst from a Bryan Abreu HBP in Game 5 of the series. That only fueled Garcia, who proceeded to smack three home runs in Games 6 and 7 of the series.

So before Garcia came up for his first World Series at-bat on Friday in Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rangers fan took a different approach and gave the Cuban the Astros treatment. Safe to say, it worked. Garcia drove in Evan Carter to give his team an early 2-0 lead.

I don't think it would matter if Garcia heard cheers or jeers right now. The man is just absolutely raking. Prior to the series opener, Garcia was hitting .327 in the playoffs with a mind-boggling seven homers in just 12 games. Randy Arozarena-type numbers.

Garcia has undoubtedly been a massive piece of the Rangers' run to the Fall Classic and will surely be important in them potentially winning it all. Texas is a clear favorite to do so, but the Diamondbacks are a gritty team with boatloads of confidence after already eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

RECOMMENDED
Derek Jeter fives his World Series predictions with Adolis Garcia the Rangers beating the Diamondbacks.
Derek Jeter’s bold World Series prediction will fire up Texas Rangers fans

Christopher Smith ·

David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez disagree on the outcome of the World Series
David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez disagree on Rangers home concerns vs. Diamondbacks

Steve Silverman ·

Evan Carter looking pumped in Rangers jersey with fire around him, screenshot of the tweet video below of him talking to Ken Rosenthal
Evan Carter’s perfect in-game reaction to giving Rangers early lead in World Series vs Diamondbacks

Quinn Allen ·

At the time of writing, it's already an entertaining contest. In the top of the 4th, it's 4-3 Arizona. They put up a three-spot in the top of the third after Garcia's RBI. The Rangers got one back in the bottom of the inning, though.

Games 1 and 2 are at Globe Life Field before heading to the desert for Games 3, 4, and 5.