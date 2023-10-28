In the ALCS, the Houston Astros fans consistently showered Texas Rangers slugger Adolis Garcia in boos after his outburst from a Bryan Abreu HBP in Game 5 of the series. That only fueled Garcia, who proceeded to smack three home runs in Games 6 and 7 of the series.

So before Garcia came up for his first World Series at-bat on Friday in Game 1 against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Rangers fan took a different approach and gave the Cuban the Astros treatment. Safe to say, it worked. Garcia drove in Evan Carter to give his team an early 2-0 lead.

As he came up for his first AB, there were some Rangers fans “booing” Adolis Garcia to try and replicate the Houston environment 😅 He proceeded to knock in a run. pic.twitter.com/okchYaZbv9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 28, 2023

I don't think it would matter if Garcia heard cheers or jeers right now. The man is just absolutely raking. Prior to the series opener, Garcia was hitting .327 in the playoffs with a mind-boggling seven homers in just 12 games. Randy Arozarena-type numbers.

Garcia has undoubtedly been a massive piece of the Rangers' run to the Fall Classic and will surely be important in them potentially winning it all. Texas is a clear favorite to do so, but the Diamondbacks are a gritty team with boatloads of confidence after already eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Philadelphia Phillies.

At the time of writing, it's already an entertaining contest. In the top of the 4th, it's 4-3 Arizona. They put up a three-spot in the top of the third after Garcia's RBI. The Rangers got one back in the bottom of the inning, though.

Games 1 and 2 are at Globe Life Field before heading to the desert for Games 3, 4, and 5.