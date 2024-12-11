ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres have been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last week, and something has got to give when they face off in a battle of two New York State teams. The Sabres dominated the first matchup at Madison Square Garden this season, winning 6-1 as +172 underdogs. However, the Rangers have won six of the past ten games, with an interesting stat being that five of those ten meetings have gone to overtime or a shootout. The games are always close when these two teams meet. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Rangers-Sabres prediction and pick.

Here are the Rangers-Sabres NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Rangers-Sabres Odds

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+181)

Moneyline: -136

Buffalo Sabres: +1.5 (-213)

Moneyline: +121

Over: 6 (-110)

Under: 6 (-110)

How To Watch Rangers vs Sabres

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: TNT

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

Possibly the only team in a worse spot in the Eastern Conference than the Rangers is the Sabres, which makes this game all the more critical. It's a funny spot for both teams to be in, as the fanbases will likely be equally upset for losing this game when a win will tell us nothing about their futures. The reality is that someone has to win, and both teams could return to losing after this one. The Sabres have lost six consecutive games, albeit with three of them coming in overtime or a shootout, which has given them three loser points. However, the Sabres are seventh in the Atlantic Division and dangerously close to falling below the Montreal Canadiens for the last spot. It wasn't a spot the Sabres were thought to be entering this season.

The Sabres' fortunes took an even more significant hit when captain Rasmus Dahlin and Mattias Samuelsson were injured. The Sabres have been having trouble keeping the puck out of their net, and it won't get any easier with those players out of the lineup. The Rangers have been having some problems offensively, but this could be the game that reawakens it.

Why the Sabres Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers have been spiraling lately thanks to trade rumors surrounding Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk and the recent trade of captain Jacob Trouba. When it leaked, Chris Drury also landed himself in hot water that he made some longtime Rangers players available for trade in a general manager's memo-sharing group. There is nothing good about how the Rangers conduct their business, and it has been spilling over into their on-ice product. They have lost eight of their past ten games and are in danger of falling out of the playoffs, as they are currently fourth in the Metropolitan Division. Their only wins over the last ten games have been against the lowly Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Final Rangers-Sabres Prediction & Pick

The Rangers aren't happy with their recent results and are desperate to find a way to right the ship and grab a victory. The Sabres drew first blood earlier this season by winning at MSG, and there's a good chance that the Rangers will grab some payback and score a victory in this game. If the Rangers don't, some even more damaging changes could come in the Big Apple.

Final Rangers-Sabres Prediction & Pick: Rangers ML (-136)