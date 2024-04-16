It is game two of a four-game series as the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rangers-Tigers prediction, pick, and how-to watch.
The Rangers enter the series coming in at 8-8 on the year. They also lost two of three to the Houston Astros on the road heading into game one of the series on Monday. Meanwhile, the Tigers split the weekend series with the Twins. Winning game one on Friday, before losing both games of the doubleheader and then winning on Sunday. They are now 9-6 on the year. These two will face in game one of the series on Monday night. The Rangers will send Michel Lorenzen to the mound to make his first start of the year. The Tigers will be sending Reese Olson to the mound. This year, he is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.70 WHIP over 10.0 innings.
How to Watch Rangers vs. Tigers
Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT
TV: ESPN+/BSSW/BSDET
Why The Rangers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Tigers.
The Rangers are eighth in the majors in runs scored this year, while sitting fourth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging. Marcus Semien is having a solid year. He is hitting .288 on the wear with a .373 on base percentage. He has five doubles and two home runs, as well. Furthermore, he has driven in 14 runs this year, while scoring 12 of this own. Also driving in a ton of runs is Adolis Garcia. Garcia is hitting .328 on the year with a .391 on-base percentage. He has four home runs and three doubles on the year, leading to 15 RBIs. Further, he has stolen four bases and scored 12 times.
Also scoring well is Evan Carter. Carter has scored 13 times this year. One major reason is his on-base percentage. While hitting .245 he is getting on base at a .383 rate. Further, he has five doubles and two home runs. Corey Seager and Jonah Heim have also been impressive to start the year. Seafer is hitting .302 while getting on base at a .400 clip. He has two doubles and a home run, leading to five RBIS and ten runs scored. Heim is hitting .255 on the year with a .281 on-base percentage. He also has two home runs and two doubles, leading to 11 RBIs and five runs scored.
Rangers pitching ranks 16th in team ERA, 13th in WHIP, and sixth in opponent batting average. It will be Jon Gray on the mound for the Rangers in this one. He is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA on the year and a 1.78 WHIP. He has made three starts this year, with his last one being his longest. Last time out, he went five innings, struck out nine, and gave up just one run. Still, he took the loss as the Rangers could not score. The current members of the Tigers have 33 at-bats against Gray. They have hit .273 against him with two home runs and three RBIs this year.
Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win
Note: All Statistics are before the April 15th game with the Rangers.
The Tigers are 25th in runs scored this year, 25th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging percentage. Riley Greene has led the way. He is hitting just .236 on the year but with a .354 on-base percentage. He has three home runs and three doubles. That has led to seven RBIs and ten runs scored in the year. Also driving in runs well is Mark Cnaha. He is hitting just .200 but with a .344 on-base percentage. He has three doubles and three home runs leading to his eight RBIs on the year. Cnaha has also scored eight times this year.
Matt Vierling is also off to a good start this year. He is hitting .297 on the year with a .316 on-base percentage. He also has scored five times this year, while driving in four runs.
The Tigers pitching has been great. they are fourth in the majors in team ERA, first in wHIP, and first in opponent batting average. It will be Casey Mize on the mound for the Tigers. He has made two starts this year, pitching 9.1 innings, and giving up five runs and a home run. That gives him a 4.82 ERA. While he has not recorded a decision, the Tigers are 2-0 when he starts this year.
Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick
The Rangers are the better team on paper. They have the better bats and the better pitching staff. Still, the Tigers have played well this year. The best play in this game is not on a side though. Casey Mize is giving up plenty of runs and so is Jon Gray. The Ranger's offense can score plenty, and the Tigers have shown fits of run scoring. Take the over in this one.
Final Rangers-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Over 8 (-110)