The University of Texas Longhorns have a storied football history, characterized by numerous conference championships, national titles, and a tradition of producing some of the greatest players in college football.

Before Texas football kicks off for the 2024 season, we decided to rank the top 10 players in the Longhorns history, celebrating their contributions and legacies.

10. Kenneth Sims (DT, 1978-1981)

Kenneth Sims was a dominant defensive tackle who wreaked havoc in opposing backfields during his time at Texas. Known for his size, strength, and agility, Sims was a consensus All-American and won the Lombardi Award in 1981 as the nation's top lineman. He finished his college career with 29 sacks, a remarkable feat for an interior lineman.

Sims was the first overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft and went on to have a solid career with the New England Patriots. His contributions to Texas football and his dominance on the defensive line make him one of the greatest players in Longhorns history.

9. James Street (QB, 1967-1969)

James Street was the epitome of a dual-threat quarterback, leading the Texas Longhorns to a national championship in 1969. Known for his leadership, poise, and ability to make plays with both his arm and legs, Street was a perfect fit for Darrell Royal's wishbone offense. He finished his career with a perfect 20-0 record as a starter.

Street's ability to come through in clutch moments, including a memorable game-winning drive against Arkansas in the 1969 “Game of the Century,” made him a legendary figure in Texas football history. His leadership and success on the field make him one of the greatest players in Longhorns history.

8. Bobby Layne (QB, 1944-1947)

Bobby Layne was a pioneering quarterback known for his leadership, toughness, and ability to make plays in crucial moments. During his time at Texas, Layne led the Longhorns to an undefeated season in 1945 and a Sugar Bowl victory. He finished his college career with 3,145 passing yards and 25 touchdowns, remarkable numbers for his era.

Layne's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, earning six Pro Bowl selections and leading the Lions to three NFL championships. His contributions to Texas football and his pioneering style of play make him one of the greatest players in Longhorns history.

7. Vince Young (QB, 2003-2005)

Vince Young is one of the most electrifying and clutch quarterbacks in college football history. Known for his dual-threat ability, Young led the Longhorns to a national championship in 2005 with a legendary performance in the Rose Bowl against USC. He finished his college career with 6,040 passing yards, 3,127 rushing yards, and 81 total touchdowns.

Young's impact on Texas football is immeasurable, as he helped elevate the program to national prominence and provided one of the most memorable moments in college football history. His professional career included a stint with the Tennessee Titans, where he earned two Pro Bowl selections. Young's contributions to Texas football and his unforgettable performances secure his place among the greatest players in Longhorns history.

6. Jerry Sisemore (OT, 1970-1972)

Jerry Sisemore was a dominant force on the offensive line for the Longhorns. Known for his strength, technique, and consistency, Sisemore was a two-time consensus All-American and helped lead Texas to three consecutive Cotton Bowl appearances. His blocking prowess was a key factor in the success of Texas's powerful rushing attack.

Sisemore's impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a successful NFL career with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning two Pro Bowl selections. His contributions to the Texas offensive line and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Longhorns history.

5. Derrick Johnson (LB, 2001-2004)

Derrick Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in Texas football history. Known for his speed, tackling ability, and knack for making big plays, Johnson was a two-time consensus All-American and won the Butkus Award and Nagurski Trophy in 2004. He finished his college career with 458 tackles, 65 tackles for loss, and 10.5 sacks.

Johnson's impact on the field was immense, and his leadership and playmaking ability were crucial to the success of the Texas defense. After college, Johnson had a stellar NFL career with the Kansas City Chiefs, earning four Pro Bowl selections and becoming the franchise's all-time leading tackler. His contributions to Texas football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Longhorns history.

4. Roy Williams (WR, 2000-2003)

Roy Williams was one of the most dynamic and productive wide receivers in Texas Longhorns history. Known for his size, speed, and exceptional hands, Williams set multiple school records for receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. He was a two-time All-Big 12 selection and earned consensus All-American honors in 2003.

Williams's ability to make big plays in crucial moments made him a fan favorite and a key player for the Longhorns. After college, Williams went on to have a successful NFL career, earning a Pro Bowl selection with the Detroit Lions. His contributions to Texas football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Longhorns history.

3. Ricky Williams (RB, 1995-1998)

Ricky Williams is one of the most prolific running backs in college football history. Known for his blend of power, speed, and agility, Williams set numerous NCAA records during his time at Texas, including the all-time rushing yards record with 6,279 yards and 72 touchdowns. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1998, along with the Maxwell, Doak Walker, and Walter Camp Awards.

Williams's impact on the Texas program was immense, and his ability to dominate games on the ground made him a key player for the Longhorns. After college, Williams had a successful NFL career, earning two Pro Bowl selections and leading the league in rushing in 2002. His contributions to Texas football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Longhorns history.

2. Tommy Nobis (LB, 1963-1965)

Tommy Nobis was one of the most dominant linebackers in college football during his time at Texas. Known for his hard-hitting style and exceptional football IQ, Nobis was a two-time All-American and won the Outland Trophy and Maxwell Award in 1965. He played a key role in leading the Longhorns to a national championship in 1963.

Nobis's impact on the game extended beyond his college career, as he went on to have a successful NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons, earning five Pro Bowl selections. His contributions to Texas football and his professional success secure his place among the greatest players in Longhorns history.

1. Earl Campbell (RB, 1974-1977)

Earl Campbell, known as the “Tyler Rose,” was one of the most powerful and dominant running backs in college football history. Campbell won the Heisman Trophy in 1977 and was a two-time consensus All-American. During his college career, he rushed for 4,443 yards and 40 touchdowns, setting multiple school records.

Campbell's punishing running style and ability to break tackles made him a fan favorite and a key player for the Longhorns. His impact extended beyond college, as he went on to have a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Houston Oilers, earning five Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in rushing three times. Campbell's legacy as one of the greatest running backs in football history is firmly established.