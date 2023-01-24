The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC. The Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC. One of those four remaining NFL playoff teams will be the 2023 Super Bowl champion.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be looking to reach the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. However, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were the AFC’s best team during the regular season and are looking to use their momentum to reclaim the Lombardi Trophy.

The Eagles matched the Chiefs’ 14-3 record to earn the NFC’s No. 1 seed. Jalen Hurts and company have been one of the NFL’s most explosive teams and will look to power their way through the 49ers. However, San Francisco has been a defensive juggernaut and will look to find a way to reach the Super Bowl after encountering numerous injuries.

All four teams have different strengths. However, in the end, only one can remain. Of the four NFL playoff teams remaining, which one has the best chance of ending the season as champions?

4. Kansas City Chiefs

When the playoffs started, the Kansas City Chiefs were considered by many to be the favorite to win the Super Bowl. However, an injury to Mahomes has the Chiefs’ chances looking much more bleak.

Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the Chiefs 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round. While Mahomes is planning to play against the Bengals, he is unlikely to be at 100%. He was noticeably limping during the win over Jacksonville.

While Mahomes is one of, if not the best quarterback in the NFL, being less than 100% severely hurts what Kansas City wants to do on offense. Mahomes won’t have the same mobility he usually does, limiting what he can do outside of the pocket. Without his legs, Mahomes’ big play ability is handicapped.

Outside of just Mahomes’ injury, the Chiefs’ defense is the worst of the four teams remaining. Kansas City has allowed 349 yards per game. They’ve truly struggled in the run game, allowing 144 YPG, third-worst among all playoff teams.

Even with those defensive woes, the Chiefs would’ve likely been ranked first if Mahomes was fully healthy. But at this stage of the playoffs, a hurt quarterback, even if it’s Mahomes, doesn’t help your Super Bowl chances.

3. Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals have hit their stride in the postseason. Cincinnati has scored 51 points through their two playoff games. They will now attempt to make it back to the Super Bowl and try to redeem last year’s loss.

Much of the Bengals’ success has come on the back of Joe Burrow. Against the Bills in the Divisional Round – a 21-10 win for Cincinnati – Burrow completed 23-of-36 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow has immediately helped turn around the Bengals’ franchise and has made them yearly contenders.

However, like the Chiefs, Cincinnati is dealing with some injury woes of their own. Offensive lineman Jonah Williams and Alex Cappa both missed the Bengals’ contest against the Bills. While Cincy’s line held strong, Burrow has been sacked five times this postseason, the most among the remaining quarterbacks.

The Bengals’ defense hasn’t been much better than the Chiefs, allowing 344.5 yards per game. They’ve especially struggled in the passing game, allowing 235.5 YPG; the worst among remaining playoff teams.

Burrow and the Bengals have been the NFL’s hottest team during the NFL playoffs. But they still have a few holes that stop them from being ranked higher on this list.

2. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers weren’t all that impressive in their 19-12 win over the Cowboys in the Divisional Round. However, the Niners have proven to be one of the NFL’s best on both sides of the ball.

The 49ers entered the NFL playoffs with the No. 1 ranked defense in the league. Of teams that have played two playoff games, San Francisco again has the top overall total defense, allowing 307 yards per game. They’ve allowed just 90 rushing yards per game, the lowest among remaining playoff teams.

But for all their defensive success, the 49ers have proven they could succeed on offense as well. San Francisco ranks second, behind just the Eagles, in total offense by averaging 408.5 yards per game. Their 60 points scored are the most of any playoff team.

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has continued his improbable year into the postseason. His 546 passing yards are second-most among playoff QBs while his 109.9 quarterback rating is third-best among remaining quarterbacks.

The 49ers have been impressive on both sides of the ball throughout the postseason. Their showing against the Cowboys is sure to bring some doubt to San Francisco’s playoff chances. But if Purdy can continue controlling the offense, the 49ers have enough talent on defense to make a Super Bowl run.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have played in just one game this postseason, against their rival New York Giants. However, Philadelphia proved why they have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season.

Philly took down the Giants 38-7. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 154 yards and two touchdowns, running for another. The Eagles’ run game as a whole gained 268 and scored three total touchdowns. Philadelphia’s defense did their part, holding the Giants to just 227 total yards of offense and intercepting Daniel Jones.

While it’s just one game, the Eagles lead all playoff teams in total defense and total offense – they gained 416 yards against the Giants. It’s a similar showing to what Philadelphia did during the regular season, ranking second in total defense (301.5 YPG) and third in total offense (389.1 YPG).

The Eagles started their season on an eight-game win streak. While they lost two of their last three regular season matchups, Philadelphia has proven to be the powerhouse many expected them to be. They have a well-rounded defense and an explosive offense led by Hurts.

Philadelphia has been a well-oiled machine all season. They have all the pieces to continue their story book run through the NFL playoffs with a Super Bowl appearance.