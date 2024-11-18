The Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series in part because of Walker Buehler and his October performance. After a brutal season coming off Tommy John surgery, Buehler struggled in the NLDS against the Padres. By the end of the postseason, he was closing out the clinching game to win the title. As Walker Buehler enters free agency, the Braves and Cubs are vying for his services. What is the best landing spot for the veteran?

The Athletic projects that Buehler will get a one-year deal worth $10 million in free agency. Adding on incentives, it could be a very profitable year for the starter. It also means that every team in the league can afford his contract. With small-market teams like the Reds, Guardians, and Twins in search of a starter, Buehler could fit. But as his career winds down, it appears that he is prioritizing championship pedigree. The big-market teams fit that bill and therefore are most likely to sign Buehler.

With free agency about to start rolling, Walker Buehler is a name to watch. Here are the three teams in the best position to sign him this offseason.

Top option: Walker Buehler joins the Atlanta Braves

Reports have circulated connecting Buehler to the Atlanta Braves. With Max Fried expected to test the free agency waters, they could use another arm to stabilize the rotation. Plus, Spencer Strider is not expected to return for opening day after missing the entire 2024 season recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Braves are expected to pay up for a pitcher and Buehler would be the perfect fit.

The Braves struggled through a tremendous amount of injuries in 2024. With Strider out, they leaned on Chris Sale to stabilize the rotation. The former Red Sox star was traded to Atlanta and put up a Cy Young-caliber season. With Sale no longer a big secret, they could be looking for a new reclamation project in Buehler.

The $10 million commitment is not going to be a problem for the Braves. They are likely bringing Charlie Morton back on a similar deal, which has been the case for a few years now. While Buehler is much younger than Morton, he can be a similar pitcher who quietly shoves and surprises people in the postseason.

#2: Stay in Los Angeles

Buehler was drafted by the Dodgers out of Vanderbilt, had a few great seasons, and won two World Series. He could want to stay in Hollywood and finish out his career with the team. While the relationship between player and team is strong, he may be on the way out simply because there is not enough space.

The Dodgers already have Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, and Tyler Glasnow under contract for next year. Clayton Kershaw is a free agent, but it feels unlikely he will ever pitch for another team. With those five guys, their starting rotation is pretty much set. Injuries are a factor but Buehler might be left standing when the music stops.

If Buehler does come back to Los Angeles, he will continue to cement himself as a franchise legend. If he does not, the last pitch he threw in blue clinched the World Series. Either way, Buehler will be remembered fondly in Los Angeles.

#3: Walker channels Ferris in Chicago

Conveniently, Walker Buehler hits free agency the same year the Cubs are in the market for a pitcher. While Ferris Bueller's Day Off is a 40-year-old movie, it is a reference Walker himself uses in his social media handle. The iconic scene of Ferris and his crew watching baseball at Wrigley would be played on a loop if Buehler joined the Cubbies.

Now to the actual baseball, Craig Counsell's first season was a disaster in Chicago. The Cubs finished well out of the NL Central race and never contended for the Wild Card. Despite their high payroll, they need to add more to compete. Pitching is one department where they could improve behind ace Shota Imanaga.

Final Walker Buehler decision

Walker Buehler will sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves worth $10 million. There will not be a bidding war for the starter, as the Cubs can change gears instead of chasing Buehler. He is not in a great position leverage-wise, as there are so many better pitchers available. But the Braves will pay the requisite amount to get him.