With the Summer Olympic Games in Paris complete, the NBA will soon begin its 2024-25 season, so basketball fans won't have to wait to see their favorite superstars back in action. Every four years, NBA players have been called to answer the call for their national team at the Olympic stage since professionals were allowed to compete.

Throughout basketball history, fans have witnessed some of the brightest basketball stars wear the Team USA jersey as they protect the nation's dominance in Olympic basketball just as they did in 2024 by winning Olympic gold. But how do they compare to previous American teams? Here's the 10 most stacked Team USA squads, ranked.

10. 2014 FIBA World Cup

Guards: Stephen Curry, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Rose, Klay Thompson

Forwards: Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, James Harden

Big Men: Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, Andre Drummond, Mason Plumlee, Kenneth Faried

Although the 2014 FIBA World Cup Team USA squad was considered a B-team back in the day, looking at it now, the team was stacked. Although Derrick Rose was past his prime, he was still a MVP. Furthermore, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis would become future NBA champions.

Curry and James Harden would also become future NBA MVPs with the former becoming the best shooter in the world. It's easy to see why this team went undefeated at the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain en route to a gold-medal finish.

9. 2010 FIBA World Championship

Guards: Stephen Curry, Derrick Rose, Russell Westbrook, Chauncey Billups, Eric Gordon

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Lamar Odom, Danny Granger, Rudy Gay

Big men: Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love

The 2010 Team USA that played in Turkey was a force to be reckoned with. Although they did lack depth in the frontcourt, the team made up for it with its deep rotation in the guards and wings. Team USA blasted all of its opponents, led by Durant's red-hot shooting with the team securing its first gold medal in the World Cup since 1994.

8. 2016 Summer Olympics

Guards: Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, DeMar DeRozan, Klay Thompson, Paul George

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes

Big Men: DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins

Although the 2016 Rio Olympics faced plenty of obstacles, none bigger than the Zika virus, the summer games still pushed through. In fact, the 2016 Team USA edition even decided to stay on their own ship. Nevertheless, this squad still got the job done as they went undefeated throughout the tournament for a top podium finish.

On paper and during the games, the squad was complete in all areas, offensively and defensively. But even if the team was complete in nearly all aspects, this was when the rest of the world began to catch up with close victories over France and Spain.

7. 2024 Summer Olympics

Guards: Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, Devin Booker

Forwards: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Jayson Tatum

Big men: Joel Embiid, Anthony Davis, Bam Adebayo

After a disappointing 2023 FIBA World Cup, Team USA left no stone unturned for the 2024 Paris Olympics. In fact, they enlisting the best basketball players in the world to protect their Olympic dominance.

Spearheaded by LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant, the team was rounded out by certified All-Stars and other MVP-caliber superstars. But given how much the world has caught up, even this stacked Team USA roster had their hands full in defending the gold and were even forced to make a dramatic comeback against Serbia in the semifinals.

6. 1994 FIBA World Championship

Guards: Reggie Miller, Mark Price, Kevin Johnson, Steve Smith, Joe Dumars

Forwards: Dan Majerle, Dominique Wilkins, Larry Johnson

Big men: Shaquille O'Neal, Derrick Coleman, Alonzo Mourning, Shawn Kemp

Dubbed as the Dream Team II, Team USA flaunted a stacked roster for the 1994 FIBA World Championships. In the world showcase, the team was led by several Hall of Famers while being rounded out by several All-Stars. With a star-studded cast, Team USA stamped its class and plastered its counterparts by at least 15 points.

5. 2007 FIBA Americas Championship

Guards: Jason Kidd, Chauncey Billups, Deron Williams, Michael Redd, Kobe Bryant, Mike Miller

Forwards: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Tayshaun Prince

Big Men: Dwight Howard, Amar'e Stoudemire, Tyson Chandler

Although it wasn't a world competition, Team USA was keen on retaking their dominance internationally. As a result, they decided to field a roster composed of megastars in the FIBA Americas tournament. Team USA was going for overkill.

Nevertheless, it certainly worked as the team dominated rivals in the Americas region. But more importantly, it was the roster that set the winning culture for Team USA moving forward.

4. 1996 Summer Olympics

Guards: Reggie Miller, Anfernee Hardaway, Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond, John Stockton

Forwards: Grant Hill, Scottie Pippen

Big Men: Shaquille O'Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, David Robinson

One of the most dominant editions of Team USA basketball, the 1996 team was basically loaded, especially in the frontcourt. In fact, the team featured a Hall of Fame worthy big man rotation. But more importantly, they were supported by decorated NBA stars.

In fact, the team didn't even need the services of superstar Michael Jordan to keep any team from scoring more than 82 points before clinching the gold medal. It's easy to see why this squad was anointed as Dream Team III.

3. 2012 Summer Olympics

Guards: Kobe Bryant, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Deron Williams, James Harden

Forwards: LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Andre Iguodala

Big men: Anthony Davis, Tyson Chandler, Kevin Love

Team USA displayed a masterclass at the 2012 Summer Games in London. They defeated everyone with ease except for European powerhouses such as Spain and Lithuania. Nevertheless, Team USA took care of business with another roster composed of megastars. They highlighted their dominance in a record-breaking win at the expense of Nigeria, 156-73.

2. 1992 Summer Olympics

Guards: Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Clyde Drexler, John Stockton

Forwards: Larry Bird, Scottie Pippen, Chris Mullin

Big men: Charles Barkley, Karl Malone, David Robinson, Patrick Ewing, Christian Laettner

For the first time, the U.S. Olympic basketball team was allowed to field professional ballers at the Summer Games in Barcelona. With the golden opportunity, Team USA brought in the NBA's cream of the crop.

Given the surplus of talent and superstars, it wasn't surprising that Team USA basically blasted all of its opponents. Furthermore, it wasn't surprising that the opponents themselves were starstruck with Team USA's gold-medal run. As a result, this squad was branded as the original Dream Team.

1. 2008 Summer Olympics

Guards: Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Jason Kidd, Deron Williams, Kobe Bryant

Forwards: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Tayshaun Prince, Michael Redd

Big men: Dwight Howard, Chris Bosh, Carlos Boozer

In the bid to reclaim world basketball dominance, the USA basketball program knew that the best place to start was at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing after a series of international disappointments.

Dubbed as the Redeem Team, Team USA finally played like a true unit, despite the presence of various superstars. Ever since winning the gold medal, Team USA has dominated the Olympic games ever since.