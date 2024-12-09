Traditionally, Team USA has been regarded as an international basketball powerhouse. With a deep pool of talent at their disposal, it isn't surprising when they're gold-medal contenders in FIBA play.

In fact, they recently proved that after capturing gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics. But while Team USA has a decorated history, the program has also endured some dark chapters. Here are the 10 weakest Team USA teams of all time, ranked.

1. 2019 FIBA World Cup

Guards: Donovan Mitchell, Derrick White, Joe Harris, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker

Forwards: Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton

Centers: Brook Lopez, Mason Plumlee, Myles Turner

With a Team USA coached by Gregg Popovich, everyone expected Team USA to be gold-medal contenders. However, with the rest of the world catching up and a roster lacking in stars, the Team USA aura wasn't as strong as it used to be.

In fact, as early as the quarterfinals, Team USA's winning streak came to an end against France, 89-79, before the squad dropped another game against Serbia to finish seventh in the tournament. Roster-wise, it was a poor fit to Popovich's system coupled with some inexperience at the international stage.

2. 1998 FIBA World Championship

Guards: Kiwane Garris, Trajan Langdon, Steve Hawkins, Jimmy King

Forwards: , Jason Sasser, William Edwards, Jimmy Oliver, Wendell Alexis, Gerard King, David Wood, Andrew Amaya

Centers: Brad Miller

On paper alone, this had to be the weakest Team USA roster since NBA players were allowed to participate in FIBA tournaments. But the NBA had a lockout, prompting NBA stars to sit out of the FIBA World Championships in 1998.

With Team USA left scrambling for players, the program had to call up a couple of professional basketball players overseas to fill the roster with only Brad Miller as the lone NBA player, who went undrafted in the 1998 NBA Draft. With low expectations, the squad managed to snag a bronze-medal finish with close losses to Lithuania and Russia.

3. 2002 FIBA World Championship

Guards: Mike Finley, Baron Davis, Andre Miller, Reggie Miller, Jason Williams

Forwards: Paul Pierce, Shawn Marion, Ben Wallace, Raef LaFrentz, Elton Brand

Centers: Antonio Davis, Jermaine O'Neal

Minted with some notable stars, it would've been another walk in the park for Team USA at the international stage. However, it marked the beginning of the rest of the world closing the gap on Team USA.

Despite parading a roster with future Hall of Famers, Team USA was upset by international powerhouses Argentina, Yugoslavia, and Spain. It was the beginning of a dark era for Team USA, when talent wasn't enough to finish with at least a medal. The squad finished sixth with a 6-3 record.

4. 2023 FIBA World Cup

Guards: Austin Reaves, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton

Forwards: Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Ingram, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis Jr., Josh Hart, Jaren Jackson Jr.

Centers: Walker Kessler

Team USA had to admit that sending their B Team is no longer enough to win a medal. The program found out the hard way after they finished fourth with losses to Lithuania, Germany, and Canada. While the squad was composed of some of the NBA's rising stars, the absence of size in the frontcourt and an elite superstar played a role in the demise of the team in Manila.

5. 1988 Olympics

Guards: Charles E. Smith, Mitch Richmond, Dan Majerle, Hersey Hawkins, Bimbo Coles,

Forwards: Charles D. Smith, J.R. Reid, Jeff Grayer, Stacey Augmon, Willie Anderson

Centers: David Robinson

Despite fielding an amateur squad led by future San Antonio Spurs great David Robinson, the squad dominated the competition until falling short against the Soviet Union in a highly intense game.

Still an amateur squad, Team USA was picked apart by a Soviet Union squad filled with professional players led by future Portland Trail Blazer Arvydas Sabonis. The third-place finish also paved the way for the program to field NBA players in succeeding tournaments.

6. 2004 Olympics

Guards: Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Stephon Marbury,

Forwards: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Carlos Boozer, Richard Jefferson, Shawn Marion, Lamar Odom

Centers: Tim Duncan, Emeka Okafor, Amare Stoudemire

On paper, this was a squad that could give even the best NBA teams a run for their money. However, in reality, it was an inexperienced squad that didn't know how to play together. To make matters worse, this Team USA edition also failed to adapt to FIBA style of play.

To make matters more strange, the future NBA all-time leading scorer LeBron James barely played in the tournament, as Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, and Stephon Marbury struggled big time. Team USA was forced to settle with a bronze medal, especially at a time Argentina was making its golden run.

7. 2006 FIBA World Championship

Guards: Dwyane Wade, Kirk Hinrich, Joe Johnson, Chris Paul

Forwards: LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Shane Battier, Chris Bosh, Elton Brand, Antawn Jamison

Centers: Dwight Howard, Brad Miller

Two years after a disappointing bronze-medal finish in the Olympics, Team USA paraded a roster filled with stars. However, it was another story of a talented roster that failed to play well together.

Thanks to a magnificent run by Greece, Team USA suffered a big-time upset to be forced to settle for a bronze-medal finish at the 2006 FIBA World Championship. Although Team USA had a solid roster, they once again failed to play well as a team.

8. 2020 Olympics

Guards: Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Keldon Johnson, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum

Centers: Bam Adebayo, JaVale McGee

Team USA had to field a depleted roster at the Tokyo Olympics in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. With several notable stars sitting out, Team USA had to make do with some All-Stars led by a generational talent in Kevin Durant.

Although Team USA dropped its Olympic opener against France, they did take care of business by winning the gold medal to exact revenge against France.

9. 2016 Olympics

Guards: Kyrie Irving, Kyle Lowry, Klay Thompson

Forwards: Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Harrison Barnes, Jimmy Butler, Paul George, Draymond Green

Centers: DeAndre Jordan, DeMarcus Cousins

Although it was a well-balanced team, Team USA still fielded a squad that wasn't mega-star studded in Rio. With several big names missing, the team still managed to get the job done by taking home the gold medal. However, it wasn't a walk in the park with Team USA needing to escape close games against Serbia, France, and Australia to keep their winning streak intact.

10. 2000 Olympics

Guards: Steve Smith, Jason Kidd, Allan Houston, Tim Hardaway, Vince Carter, Ray Allen, Gary Payton

Forwards: Vin Baker, Shareef Abdur-Raheem, Antonio McDyess, Kevin Garnett

Centers: Alonzo Mourning

While there were several major names that opted not to play at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Team USA did manage to field a roster with several All-Stars, some of which would go on to become Hall of Famers. However Olympic-wise, this was one of the weakest rosters in Team USA history.

While this squad brought home the gold, they nearly suffered an upset against a feisty Lithuanian team that nearly denied them a gold-medal finish in the semifinals.